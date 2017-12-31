Themis Medicare Ltd.
|BSE: 530199
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: THEMISMED
|ISIN Code: INE083B01016
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|575.10
|
-17.10
(-2.89%)
|
OPEN
570.00
|
HIGH
590.00
|
LOW
570.00
|NSE 15:21 | 12 Mar
|590.05
|
4.35
(0.74%)
|
OPEN
597.95
|
HIGH
598.00
|
LOW
575.50
About Themis Medicare Ltd.
Incorporated in 1969, Themis Medicare Ltd., formerly known as Themis Chemicals (TCL) was originally promoted by Chemosyn and Medimpex but was taken over by a group consisting of Shantibhai D Patel and K T Lakdawala who also have interests in Andhra Synthetics and Antibiotics, which was merged with Artemis Pharmaceuticals in April 93. In Mar.'95, the company came out with a public issue equity s...> More
Themis Medicare Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|527
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.18
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|80.10
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Jul 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|163.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.52
Themis Medicare Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|50
|54.44
|-8.16
|Other Income
|1.54
|1.34
|14.93
|Total Income
|51.54
|55.78
|-7.6
|Total Expenses
|44.81
|43.3
|3.49
|Operating Profit
|6.72
|12.49
|-46.2
|Net Profit
|2.54
|6.37
|-60.13
|Equity Capital
|9.17
|9.03
|-
Themis Medicare Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nectar Lifesci.
|29.30
|-0.85
|657.20
|SMS Pharma.
|77.40
|1.51
|655.58
|Neuland Labs.
|704.60
|-1.45
|625.68
|Themis Medicare
|575.10
|-2.89
|527.37
|Lincoln Pharma.
|244.70
|5.75
|489.40
|Anuh Pharma
|162.85
|-1.42
|408.10
|Jenburkt Pharma
|630.30
|-0.82
|289.31
Themis Medicare Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Themis Medicare Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.34%
|-0.61%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.38%
|2.61%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.46%
|8.87%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|31.45%
|32.95%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-4.76%
|-1.43%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|287.01%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Themis Medicare Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|570.00
|
|590.00
|Week Low/High
|565.10
|
|622.00
|Month Low/High
|521.00
|
|622.00
|YEAR Low/High
|380.00
|
|798.00
|All TIME Low/High
|12.00
|
|798.00
