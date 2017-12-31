Themis Medicare Ltd

Incorporated in 1969, Themis Medicare Ltd., formerly known as Themis Chemicals (TCL) was originally promoted by Chemosyn and Medimpex but was taken over by a group consisting of Shantibhai D Patel and K T Lakdawala who also have interests in Andhra Synthetics and Antibiotics, which was merged with Artemis Pharmaceuticals in April 93. In Mar.'95, the company came out with a public issue equity s...> More