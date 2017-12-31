JUST IN
Themis Medicare Ltd.

BSE: 530199 Sector: Health care
NSE: THEMISMED ISIN Code: INE083B01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 575.10 -17.10
(-2.89%)
OPEN

570.00

 HIGH

590.00

 LOW

570.00
NSE 15:21 | 12 Mar 590.05 4.35
(0.74%)
OPEN

597.95

 HIGH

598.00

 LOW

575.50
OPEN 570.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 592.20
VOLUME 576
52-Week high 798.10
52-Week low 380.00
P/E 80.10
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 527
Buy Price 578.00
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Themis Medicare Ltd.

Themis Medicare Ltd

Incorporated in 1969, Themis Medicare Ltd., formerly known as Themis Chemicals (TCL) was originally promoted by Chemosyn and Medimpex but was taken over by a group consisting of Shantibhai D Patel and K T Lakdawala who also have interests in Andhra Synthetics and Antibiotics, which was merged with Artemis Pharmaceuticals in April 93. In Mar.'95, the company came out with a public issue equity s...

Themis Medicare Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   527
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 80.10
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Jul 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 163.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Themis Medicare Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 50 54.44 -8.16
Other Income 1.54 1.34 14.93
Total Income 51.54 55.78 -7.6
Total Expenses 44.81 43.3 3.49
Operating Profit 6.72 12.49 -46.2
Net Profit 2.54 6.37 -60.13
Equity Capital 9.17 9.03 -
Themis Medicare Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nectar Lifesci. 29.30 -0.85 657.20
SMS Pharma. 77.40 1.51 655.58
Neuland Labs. 704.60 -1.45 625.68
Themis Medicare 575.10 -2.89 527.37
Lincoln Pharma. 244.70 5.75 489.40
Anuh Pharma 162.85 -1.42 408.10
Jenburkt Pharma 630.30 -0.82 289.31
Themis Medicare Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.38
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.37
Themis Medicare Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.34% -0.61% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.38% 2.61% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.46% 8.87% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 31.45% 32.95% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -4.76% -1.43% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 287.01% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Themis Medicare Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 570.00
590.00
Week Low/High 565.10
622.00
Month Low/High 521.00
622.00
YEAR Low/High 380.00
798.00
All TIME Low/High 12.00
798.00

