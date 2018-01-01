Thermax Ltd.
|BSE: 500411
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: THERMAX
|ISIN Code: INE152A01029
|BSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar
|1150.00
|
-0.10
(-0.01%)
|
OPEN
1163.75
|
HIGH
1163.75
|
LOW
1150.00
|NSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar
|1157.80
|
0.90
(0.08%)
|
OPEN
1170.00
|
HIGH
1170.00
|
LOW
1152.35
About Thermax Ltd.
Thermax Limited (Thermax) came to business in 30th June of the year 1980, headquartered in Pune, India, Thermax provides sustainable solutions in Energy and Environment by the way of standard products in the 6 areas of business, such as Boilers and Heaters, Absorption Cooling, Water and Waste Solutions, Chemicals for Energy and Environment applications, Power and Cogeneration systems and Air Pollu...> More
Thermax Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13,702
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|18.33
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|62.74
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|300.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.52
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|202.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.69
News
Thermax Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1116.96
|943.95
|18.33
|Other Income
|23.84
|25.18
|-5.32
|Total Income
|1140.8
|969.13
|17.71
|Total Expenses
|1021.5
|856.48
|19.27
|Operating Profit
|119.3
|112.65
|5.9
|Net Profit
|58.3
|57.8
|0.87
|Equity Capital
|22.52
|22.52
|-
Thermax Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Cummins India
|778.55
|-0.04
|21581.41
|Thermax
|1150.00
|-0.01
|13702.25
|Graphite India
|654.15
|1.52
|12782.09
|HEG
|2594.00
|0.97
|10365.62
|Carborundum Uni.
|343.30
|-1.01
|6484.94
Thermax Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Thermax Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|20/09
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|918
|Details
|16/11
|Geojit BNP Paribas Research
|Sell
|865
|Details
|11/11
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|881
|Details
Thermax Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.43%
|-4.92%
|-0.06%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|-2.60%
|-2.18%
|-1.68%
|-0.94%
|3 Month
|-2.77%
|-0.61%
|1.50%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|29.50%
|31.77%
|4.87%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|34.99%
|34.63%
|16.51%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|-9.66%
|-8.10%
|16.57%
|18.27%
Thermax Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1150.00
|
|1163.75
|Week Low/High
|1136.75
|
|1218.00
|Month Low/High
|1128.60
|
|1247.00
|YEAR Low/High
|835.05
|
|1375.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.60
|
|1375.00
