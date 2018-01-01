JUST IN
Thermax Ltd.

BSE: 500411 Sector: Engineering
NSE: THERMAX ISIN Code: INE152A01029
BSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar 1150.00 -0.10
(-0.01%)
OPEN

1163.75

 HIGH

1163.75

 LOW

1150.00
NSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 1157.80 0.90
(0.08%)
OPEN

1170.00

 HIGH

1170.00

 LOW

1152.35
About Thermax Ltd.

Thermax Ltd

Thermax Limited (Thermax) came to business in 30th June of the year 1980, headquartered in Pune, India, Thermax provides sustainable solutions in Energy and Environment by the way of standard products in the 6 areas of business, such as Boilers and Heaters, Absorption Cooling, Water and Waste Solutions, Chemicals for Energy and Environment applications, Power and Cogeneration systems and Air Pollu...> More

Thermax Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13,702
EPS - TTM () [*S] 18.33
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 62.74
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   300.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.52
Book Value / Share () [*S] 202.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.69
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Thermax Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1116.96 943.95 18.33
Other Income 23.84 25.18 -5.32
Total Income 1140.8 969.13 17.71
Total Expenses 1021.5 856.48 19.27
Operating Profit 119.3 112.65 5.9
Net Profit 58.3 57.8 0.87
Equity Capital 22.52 22.52 -
> More on Thermax Ltd Financials Results

Thermax Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cummins India 778.55 -0.04 21581.41
Thermax 1150.00 -0.01 13702.25
Graphite India 654.15 1.52 12782.09
HEG 2594.00 0.97 10365.62
Carborundum Uni. 343.30 -1.01 6484.94
> More on Thermax Ltd Peer Group

Thermax Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.98
Banks/FIs 0.19
FIIs 14.68
Insurance 1.51
Mutual Funds 9.61
Indian Public 4.80
Custodians 5.49
Other 1.74
> More on Thermax Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Thermax Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
20/09 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 918 PDF IconDetails
16/11 Geojit BNP Paribas Research Sell 865 PDF IconDetails
11/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 881 PDF IconDetails
> More on Thermax Ltd Research Reports

Thermax Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.43% -4.92% -0.06% -0.97%
1 Month -2.60% -2.18% -1.68% -0.94%
3 Month -2.77% -0.61% 1.50% 0.88%
6 Month 29.50% 31.77% 4.87% 4.24%
1 Year 34.99% 34.63% 16.51% 16.01%
3 Year -9.66% -8.10% 16.57% 18.27%

Thermax Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1150.00
1163.75
Week Low/High 1136.75
1218.00
Month Low/High 1128.60
1247.00
YEAR Low/High 835.05
1375.00
All TIME Low/High 7.60
1375.00

