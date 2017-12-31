JUST IN
Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd.

BSE: 531652 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE528C01018
BSE 14:11 | 11 Jan Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 18.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.30
VOLUME 3
52-Week high 18.15
52-Week low 9.82
P/E 55.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 18.15
Sell Qty 97.00
About Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd.

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.33
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 55.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 13.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.59 0.1 490
Other Income -
Total Income 0.59 0.1 490
Total Expenses 0.53 0.12 341.67
Operating Profit 0.06 -0.02 400
Net Profit 0.02 -0.02 200
Equity Capital 2.21 2.21 -
Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pan India Corpor 0.19 0.00 4.07
K Z Leasing 13.28 4.98 4.04
Helpage Finlease 12.50 25.00 4.03
Thirdwave Fin. 18.15 4.91 4.01
ISF 0.42 0.00 3.99
Franklin Indust. 11.00 0.92 3.98
Anjani Finance 3.88 -4.90 3.93
Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.65
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 6.17
Indian Public 30.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.02
Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.15
18.15
Week Low/High 0.00
18.15
Month Low/High 0.00
18.15
YEAR Low/High 9.82
18.00
All TIME Low/High 3.50
19.00

