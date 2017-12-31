Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd.
|BSE: 531652
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE528C01018
|BSE 14:11 | 11 Jan
|Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|18.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.30
|VOLUME
|3
|52-Week high
|18.15
|52-Week low
|9.82
|P/E
|55.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.15
|Sell Qty
|97.00
About Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd.
Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.33
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|55.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.35
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|13.44
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31.12.2017
-
Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter & Half Year Ended On 30/09/2017 (Revised Format)
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Qtr Ended 31/12/2017
-
Compliance Report By Practicing Company Secretary For The Half Year Ended On 30.09.2017 - Regulation
Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.59
|0.1
|490
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.59
|0.1
|490
|Total Expenses
|0.53
|0.12
|341.67
|Operating Profit
|0.06
|-0.02
|400
|Net Profit
|0.02
|-0.02
|200
|Equity Capital
|2.21
|2.21
|-
Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pan India Corpor
|0.19
|0.00
|4.07
|K Z Leasing
|13.28
|4.98
|4.04
|Helpage Finlease
|12.50
|25.00
|4.03
|Thirdwave Fin.
|18.15
|4.91
|4.01
|ISF
|0.42
|0.00
|3.99
|Franklin Indust.
|11.00
|0.92
|3.98
|Anjani Finance
|3.88
|-4.90
|3.93
Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.15
|
|18.15
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|18.15
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|18.15
|YEAR Low/High
|9.82
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.50
|
|19.00
