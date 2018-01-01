Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd

Thiru Arooran Sugars, the Tamil Nadu based sugar company is into the business of manufacturing sugar from Cane and Alcohol. The Company was incorporated in 1954 and production commenced in 1956. The sugarcane crushing capacity of 7500 MT per day and a distillery with 60 KLPD as of June 30, 2003. TASL has commissioned a new distillery with a capacity to produce 60 KLPD of Alcohol from molasses ...> More