Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd.

BSE: 507450 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: THIRUSUGAR ISIN Code: INE409A01015
BSE LIVE 14:25 | 12 Mar 32.35 -2.20
(-6.37%)
OPEN

34.00

 HIGH

34.00

 LOW

30.55
NSE LIVE 14:25 | 12 Mar 33.30 0.25
(0.76%)
OPEN

33.95

 HIGH

33.95

 LOW

31.05
About Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd.

Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd

Thiru Arooran Sugars, the Tamil Nadu based sugar company is into the business of manufacturing sugar from Cane and Alcohol. The Company was incorporated in 1954 and production commenced in 1956. The sugarcane crushing capacity of 7500 MT per day and a distillery with 60 KLPD as of June 30, 2003. TASL has commissioned a new distillery with a capacity to produce 60 KLPD of Alcohol from molasses ...> More

Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   37
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Feb 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 28.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.11 36.4 -74.97
Other Income 4.52 0.22 1954.55
Total Income 13.63 36.62 -62.78
Total Expenses 19.24 37.05 -48.07
Operating Profit -5.61 -0.42 -1235.71
Net Profit -9.72 -5.93 -63.91
Equity Capital 11.32 11.32 -
Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Simbhaoli Sugar 12.25 -5.77 45.91
Gayatri Sugars 9.85 0.41 43.04
Indian Sucrose 25.15 -4.91 38.88
Thiru Aroor. Su. 32.35 -6.37 36.62
SBEC Sugar 6.37 4.77 30.35
Khaitan (India) 48.75 -4.97 23.16
Sir Shadi Lal 42.20 -0.12 22.16
Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.31
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.13
Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -18.20% -17.06% 0.17% -0.78%
1 Month -32.46% -28.54% -1.45% -0.75%
3 Month -48.36% -47.68% 1.73% 1.08%
6 Month -47.05% -44.64% 5.11% 4.44%
1 Year -51.32% -48.89% 16.78% 16.24%
3 Year -0.77% -3.20% 16.84% 18.49%

Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 30.55
34.00
Week Low/High 30.55
41.00
Month Low/High 30.55
49.00
YEAR Low/High 30.55
80.00
All TIME Low/High 15.50
630.00

