Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd.
|BSE: 507450
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: THIRUSUGAR
|ISIN Code: INE409A01015
|
BSE
LIVE
14:25 | 12 Mar
|
32.35
|
-2.20
(-6.37%)
|
OPEN
34.00
|
HIGH
34.00
|
LOW
30.55
|
NSE
LIVE
14:25 | 12 Mar
|
33.30
|
0.25
(0.76%)
|
OPEN
33.95
|
HIGH
33.95
|
LOW
31.05
About Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd.
Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd
Thiru Arooran Sugars, the Tamil Nadu based sugar company is into the business of manufacturing sugar from Cane and Alcohol. The Company was incorporated in 1954 and production commenced in 1956. The sugarcane crushing capacity of 7500 MT per day and a distillery with 60 KLPD as of June 30, 2003.
TASL has commissioned a new distillery with a capacity to produce 60 KLPD of Alcohol from molasses ...> More
Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.11
|36.4
|-74.97
|Other Income
|4.52
|0.22
|1954.55
|Total Income
|13.63
|36.62
|-62.78
|Total Expenses
|19.24
|37.05
|-48.07
|Operating Profit
|-5.61
|-0.42
|-1235.71
|Net Profit
|-9.72
|-5.93
|-63.91
|Equity Capital
|11.32
|11.32
| -
Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd - Peer Group
Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-18.20%
|-17.06%
|0.17%
|-0.78%
|1 Month
|-32.46%
|-28.54%
|-1.45%
|-0.75%
|3 Month
|-48.36%
|-47.68%
|1.73%
|1.08%
|6 Month
|-47.05%
|-44.64%
|5.11%
|4.44%
|1 Year
|-51.32%
|-48.89%
|16.78%
|16.24%
|3 Year
|-0.77%
|-3.20%
|16.84%
|18.49%
Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|30.55
|
|34.00
|Week Low/High
|30.55
|
|41.00
|Month Low/High
|30.55
|
|49.00
|YEAR Low/High
|30.55
|
|80.00
|All TIME Low/High
|15.50
|
|630.00
