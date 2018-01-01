You are here » Home
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 500413
|Sector: Services
|NSE: THOMASCOOK
|ISIN Code: INE332A01027
|
BSE
LIVE
14:03 | 12 Mar
|
257.35
|
-2.40
(-0.92%)
|
OPEN
259.10
|
HIGH
259.75
|
LOW
255.35
|
NSE
LIVE
13:51 | 12 Mar
|
257.50
|
-2.25
(-0.87%)
|
OPEN
261.95
|
HIGH
261.95
|
LOW
256.00
About Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd is the largest integrated travel and travel related financial services company in India. The company offers a range of services that include foreign exchange, corporate travel, leisure travel, and insurance. Their subsidiaries include Travel Corporation (India) Ltd, Thomas Cook Insurance Services (India) Ltd, Thomas Cook Tours Ltd, Indian Horizon Travel & Tours Ltd
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3005.45
|1988.02
|51.18
|Other Income
|38.62
|20.46
|88.76
|Total Income
|3044.07
|2008.48
|51.56
|Total Expenses
|2885.26
|1934.21
|49.17
|Operating Profit
|158.81
|74.27
|113.83
|Net Profit
|58.37
|4.18
|1296.41
|Equity Capital
|36.7
|36.67
| -
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.57%
|6.69%
|-0.10%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|5.91%
|8.08%
|-1.72%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|5.86%
|5.66%
|1.45%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|3.73%
|4.29%
|4.83%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|24.84%
|22.91%
|16.46%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|19.56%
|23.74%
|16.53%
|18.29%
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|255.35
|
|259.75
|Week Low/High
|245.40
|
|266.00
|Month Low/High
|227.40
|
|266.00
|YEAR Low/High
|197.95
|
|274.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.23
|
|274.00
