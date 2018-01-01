JUST IN
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

BSE: 500413 Sector: Services
NSE: THOMASCOOK ISIN Code: INE332A01027
BSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar 257.35 -2.40
(-0.92%)
OPEN

259.10

 HIGH

259.75

 LOW

255.35
NSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar 257.50 -2.25
(-0.87%)
OPEN

261.95

 HIGH

261.95

 LOW

256.00
About Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd is the largest integrated travel and travel related financial services company in India. The company offers a range of services that include foreign exchange, corporate travel, leisure travel, and insurance. Their subsidiaries include Travel Corporation (India) Ltd, Thomas Cook Insurance Services (India) Ltd, Thomas Cook Tours Ltd, Indian Horizon Travel & Tours Ltd and Thom...

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9,527
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.40
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 107.23
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   37.50
Latest Dividend Date 24 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.14
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.75
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3005.45 1988.02 51.18
Other Income 38.62 20.46 88.76
Total Income 3044.07 2008.48 51.56
Total Expenses 2885.26 1934.21 49.17
Operating Profit 158.81 74.27 113.83
Net Profit 58.37 4.18 1296.41
Equity Capital 36.7 36.67 -
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj.St.Petronet 195.75 -1.83 11036.97
Avanti Feeds 2273.40 -3.58 10321.24
SPARC 405.05 0.25 10162.70
Thomas Cook (I) 257.35 -0.92 9527.10
Security & Intel 1086.20 -0.85 7948.81
Century Ply. 320.65 -2.05 7124.84
Guj Pipavav Port 143.65 0.45 6944.62
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.61
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 6.16
Insurance 1.95
Mutual Funds 12.20
Indian Public 9.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.33
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
12/05 HDFC Securities Buy 217 PDF IconDetails
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.57% 6.69% -0.10% -0.96%
1 Month 5.91% 8.08% -1.72% -0.93%
3 Month 5.86% 5.66% 1.45% 0.90%
6 Month 3.73% 4.29% 4.83% 4.26%
1 Year 24.84% 22.91% 16.46% 16.03%
3 Year 19.56% 23.74% 16.53% 18.29%

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 255.35
259.75
Week Low/High 245.40
266.00
Month Low/High 227.40
266.00
YEAR Low/High 197.95
274.00
All TIME Low/High 1.23
274.00

