TI Financial Holdings Ltd.

BSE: 504973 Sector: Financials
NSE: TIFIN ISIN Code: INE149A01033
BSE LIVE 14:10 | 12 Mar 661.70 -12.65
(-1.88%)
OPEN

677.90

 HIGH

677.90

 LOW

648.95
NSE LIVE 14:10 | 12 Mar 660.05 -16.80
(-2.48%)
OPEN

673.75

 HIGH

681.15

 LOW

656.00
OPEN 677.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 674.35
VOLUME 1899
52-Week high 730.80
52-Week low 432.37
P/E 249.70
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12,407
Buy Price 658.00
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 661.60
Sell Qty 85.00
OPEN 677.90
CLOSE 674.35
VOLUME 1899
52-Week high 730.80
52-Week low 432.37
P/E 249.70
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12,407
Buy Price 658.00
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 661.60
Sell Qty 85.00

About TI Financial Holdings Ltd.

TI Financial Holdings Ltd

TI Financial Holdings Ltd

Tube Investments of India Ltd is part of the USD 2 billion Murugappa Group. The company manufactures precision steel tubes and strips, car doorframes, automotive and industrial chains and bicycles. Their operations are organized into three divisions, namely Cycles, Engineering and Metal Formed Products. The company has 13 manufacturing/ assembly units spread across the country.

TI Financial Holdings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12,407
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.65
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 249.70
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   60.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.19
Book Value / Share () [*S] 52.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 12.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

TI Financial Holdings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 886.68 703.48 26.04
Other Income 0.1 0.03 233.33
Total Income 886.78 703.51 26.05
Total Expenses 778.61 631.16 23.36
Operating Profit 108.17 72.35 49.51
Net Profit 68.28 47.48 43.81
Equity Capital 18.75 18.74 -
TI Financial Holdings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
H U D C O 69.75 -0.99 13963.25
Shri.City Union. 1999.00 1.82 13187.40
Max Financial 466.65 -1.78 12524.89
TI Financial 661.70 -1.88 12406.88
JM Financial 132.05 2.44 11063.15
Reliance Capital 424.40 3.32 10724.59
Manappuram Fin. 103.70 1.12 8731.02
TI Financial Holdings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.79
Banks/FIs 0.49
FIIs 11.75
Insurance 1.57
Mutual Funds 14.01
Indian Public 12.64
Custodians 2.63
Other 8.12
TI Financial Holdings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.10% -1.84% 0.05% -0.86%
1 Month -2.04% -0.16% -1.57% -0.83%
3 Month 10.28% 10.28% 1.61% 1.00%
6 Month NA NA 4.99% 4.36%
1 Year 51.15% 50.95% 16.64% 16.14%
3 Year 136.57% 139.20% 16.70% 18.40%

TI Financial Holdings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 648.95
677.90
Week Low/High 648.95
714.00
Month Low/High 648.95
719.00
YEAR Low/High 432.37
731.00
All TIME Low/High 1.81
731.00

