You are here » Home
» Company
» TI Financial Holdings Ltd
TI Financial Holdings Ltd.
|BSE: 504973
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: TIFIN
|ISIN Code: INE149A01033
|
BSE
LIVE
14:10 | 12 Mar
|
661.70
|
-12.65
(-1.88%)
|
OPEN
677.90
|
HIGH
677.90
|
LOW
648.95
|
NSE
LIVE
14:10 | 12 Mar
|
660.05
|
-16.80
(-2.48%)
|
OPEN
673.75
|
HIGH
681.15
|
LOW
656.00
|OPEN
|677.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|674.35
|VOLUME
|1899
|52-Week high
|730.80
|52-Week low
|432.37
|P/E
|249.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12,407
|Buy Price
|658.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|661.60
|Sell Qty
|85.00
|OPEN
|673.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|676.85
|VOLUME
|8376
|52-Week high
|740.00
|52-Week low
|431.54
|P/E
|249.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12,407
|Buy Price
|660.00
|Buy Qty
|26.00
|Sell Price
|661.85
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|677.90
|CLOSE
|674.35
|VOLUME
|1899
|52-Week high
|730.80
|52-Week low
|432.37
|P/E
|249.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12,407
|Buy Price
|658.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|661.60
|Sell Qty
|85.00
|OPEN
|673.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|676.85
|VOLUME
|8376
|52-Week high
|740.00
|52-Week low
|431.54
|P/E
|249.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12406.88
|Buy Price
|660.00
|Buy Qty
|26.00
|Sell Price
|661.85
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About TI Financial Holdings Ltd.
TI Financial Holdings Ltd
Tube Investments of India Ltd is part of the USD 2 billion Murugappa Group. The company manufactures precision steel tubes and strips, car doorframes, automotive and industrial chains and bicycles. Their operations are organized into three divisions, namely Cycles, Engineering and Metal Formed Products. The company has 13 manufacturing/ assembly units spread across the country.
Tube Investment...> More
TI Financial Holdings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
TI Financial Holdings Ltd - Financial Results
> More on TI Financial Holdings Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|886.68
|703.48
|26.04
|Other Income
|0.1
|0.03
|233.33
|Total Income
|886.78
|703.51
|26.05
|Total Expenses
|778.61
|631.16
|23.36
|Operating Profit
|108.17
|72.35
|49.51
|Net Profit
|68.28
|47.48
|43.81
|Equity Capital
|18.75
|18.74
| -
TI Financial Holdings Ltd - Peer Group
TI Financial Holdings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
TI Financial Holdings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.10%
|-1.84%
|0.05%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|-2.04%
|-0.16%
|-1.57%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|10.28%
|10.28%
|1.61%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.99%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|51.15%
|50.95%
|16.64%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|136.57%
|139.20%
|16.70%
|18.40%
TI Financial Holdings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|648.95
|
|677.90
|Week Low/High
|648.95
|
|714.00
|Month Low/High
|648.95
|
|719.00
|YEAR Low/High
|432.37
|
|731.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.81
|
|731.00
Quick Links for TI Financial Holdings: