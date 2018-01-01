JUST IN
TIL Ltd.

BSE: 505196 Sector: Engineering
NSE: TIL ISIN Code: INE806C01018
OPEN 475.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 475.05
VOLUME 212
52-Week high 686.35
52-Week low 274.50
P/E 6.13
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 476
Buy Price 475.00
Buy Qty 31.00
Sell Price 479.95
Sell Qty 1.00
OPEN 475.75
CLOSE 475.05
VOLUME 212
52-Week high 686.35
52-Week low 274.50
P/E 6.13
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 476
Buy Price 475.00
Buy Qty 31.00
Sell Price 479.95
Sell Qty 1.00

TIL Ltd

TIL (TILL) was promoted by a group of Scotsmen led by R T Wilson in 1944, as a dealer of Caterpillar Tractor Company, US, for their earthmoving equipment and spare parts. In Nov.'55, it became a public limited company by the name Tractor India. It was renamed as TIL, in 1985, after its amalgamation with Spundish Engineers. In 1960, it floated a new company, Coles Crane India, in collaboration with

TIL Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   476
EPS - TTM () [*S] 77.47
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.13
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.63
Book Value / Share () [*S] 279.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

TIL Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 97.94 61.47 59.33
Other Income 1.02 0.6 70
Total Income 98.96 62.07 59.43
Total Expenses 86.29 58.55 47.38
Operating Profit 12.67 3.52 259.94
Net Profit 5.26 -3.11 269.13
Equity Capital 10.03 10.03 -
TIL Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
WPIL 550.05 0.34 537.40
Ador Welding 394.65 -0.67 536.72
Wendt India 2592.00 -0.92 518.40
TIL 475.00 -0.01 476.42
Orient Abrasives 38.35 -2.91 458.67
CMI FPE Ltd 901.00 -1.27 445.09
Kabra Extrusion 123.45 -0.88 393.81
TIL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.30
Banks/FIs 0.26
FIIs 0.03
Insurance 13.65
Mutual Funds 1.53
Indian Public 23.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.49
TIL Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.70% -5.72% 0.04% -0.86%
1 Month -17.45% -14.99% -1.58% -0.83%
3 Month -13.14% -11.65% 1.60% 1.00%
6 Month -2.30% -2.76% 4.98% 4.37%
1 Year 65.59% 70.31% 16.63% 16.15%
3 Year -6.16% -6.09% 16.69% 18.41%

TIL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 475.00
482.35
Week Low/High 455.30
509.00
Month Low/High 455.30
592.00
YEAR Low/High 274.50
686.00
All TIME Low/High 7.55
863.00

