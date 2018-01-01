TIL Ltd.
|BSE: 505196
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: TIL
|ISIN Code: INE806C01018
|BSE LIVE 14:22 | 12 Mar
|475.00
|
-0.05
(-0.01%)
|
OPEN
475.75
|
HIGH
482.35
|
LOW
475.00
|NSE LIVE 14:14 | 12 Mar
|479.00
|
6.00
(1.27%)
|
OPEN
468.20
|
HIGH
484.50
|
LOW
468.20
|OPEN
|475.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|475.05
|VOLUME
|212
|52-Week high
|686.35
|52-Week low
|274.50
|P/E
|6.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|476
|Buy Price
|475.00
|Buy Qty
|31.00
|Sell Price
|479.95
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|468.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|473.00
|VOLUME
|2820
|52-Week high
|684.00
|52-Week low
|277.10
|P/E
|6.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|476
|Buy Price
|477.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|479.00
|Sell Qty
|21.00
|OPEN
|475.75
|CLOSE
|475.05
|VOLUME
|212
|52-Week high
|686.35
|52-Week low
|274.50
|P/E
|6.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|476
|Buy Price
|475.00
|Buy Qty
|31.00
|Sell Price
|479.95
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|468.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|473.00
|VOLUME
|2820
|52-Week high
|684.00
|52-Week low
|277.10
|P/E
|6.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|476.42
|Buy Price
|477.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|479.00
|Sell Qty
|21.00
About TIL Ltd.
TIL (TILL) was promoted by a group of Scotsmen led by R T Wilson in 1944, as a dealer of Caterpillar Tractor Company, US, for their earthmoving equipment and spare parts. In Nov.'55, it became a public limited company by the name Tractor India. It was renamed as TIL, in 1985, after its amalgamation with Spundish Engineers. In 1960, it floated a new company, Coles Crane India, in collaboration with...> More
TIL Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|476
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|77.47
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.13
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.63
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|279.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.70
Announcement
TIL Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|97.94
|61.47
|59.33
|Other Income
|1.02
|0.6
|70
|Total Income
|98.96
|62.07
|59.43
|Total Expenses
|86.29
|58.55
|47.38
|Operating Profit
|12.67
|3.52
|259.94
|Net Profit
|5.26
|-3.11
|269.13
|Equity Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|-
TIL Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|WPIL
|550.05
|0.34
|537.40
|Ador Welding
|394.65
|-0.67
|536.72
|Wendt India
|2592.00
|-0.92
|518.40
|TIL
|475.00
|-0.01
|476.42
|Orient Abrasives
|38.35
|-2.91
|458.67
|CMI FPE Ltd
|901.00
|-1.27
|445.09
|Kabra Extrusion
|123.45
|-0.88
|393.81
TIL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
TIL Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.70%
|-5.72%
|0.04%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|-17.45%
|-14.99%
|-1.58%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|-13.14%
|-11.65%
|1.60%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|-2.30%
|-2.76%
|4.98%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|65.59%
|70.31%
|16.63%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|-6.16%
|-6.09%
|16.69%
|18.41%
TIL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|475.00
|
|482.35
|Week Low/High
|455.30
|
|509.00
|Month Low/High
|455.30
|
|592.00
|YEAR Low/High
|274.50
|
|686.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.55
|
|863.00
Quick Links for TIL:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices