TIL Ltd

TIL (TILL) was promoted by a group of Scotsmen led by R T Wilson in 1944, as a dealer of Caterpillar Tractor Company, US, for their earthmoving equipment and spare parts. In Nov.'55, it became a public limited company by the name Tractor India. It was renamed as TIL, in 1985, after its amalgamation with Spundish Engineers. In 1960, it floated a new company, Coles Crane India, in collaboration with...> More