Tilak Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 503663
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE026L01022
|BSE LIVE 14:49 | 30 Mar
|Tilak Ventures Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Tilak Ventures Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.69
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.77
|VOLUME
|19274
|52-Week high
|1.69
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.69
|Sell Qty
|66785.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Tilak Ventures Ltd.
Out of City Travel Solutions Ltd was incorporated on August 18, 1980, as Tilak Finance Ltd. The company came with a public issue in 1981. The company is engaged in finance, Investment, Consultancy and having interest in power project business which is fast growing and developing. The company is planning to setup 25MW Solar power project. This BSE Listed Company is managed by the Board of Direct...> More
Tilak Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|22
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.17
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|9.94
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.75
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Saturday 30Th December 2017
-
-
Tilak Ventures Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.4
|0.4
|0
|Other Income
|0.2
|-
|Total Income
|0.6
|0.4
|50
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.05
|-40
|Operating Profit
|0.57
|0.35
|62.86
|Net Profit
|0.56
|0.35
|60
|Equity Capital
|12.85
|12.85
|-
Tilak Ventures Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|A R C Finance
|4.46
|-1.98
|22.52
|Haryana Capfin
|43.00
|-4.44
|22.40
|Capital Trade Lk
|4.35
|-1.36
|22.18
|Tilak Ventures
|1.69
|-4.52
|21.72
|Wagend Infra
|4.56
|-1.94
|21.50
|Crescent Leasing
|52.65
|-3.22
|21.43
|NCl Res. & Finl.
|1.47
|-2.00
|21.38
Tilak Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tilak Ventures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.61%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.99%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.64%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|-97.17%
|NA
|16.71%
|18.26%
Tilak Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.69
|
|1.69
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.69
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.69
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.69
|All TIME Low/High
|1.69
|
|396.00
Quick Links for Tilak Ventures:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices