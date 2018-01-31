JUST IN
Tilak Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 503663 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE026L01022
BSE LIVE 14:49 | 30 Mar Tilak Ventures Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tilak Ventures Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.69
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.77
VOLUME 19274
52-Week high 1.69
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 9.94
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 22
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.69
Sell Qty 66785.00
About Tilak Ventures Ltd.

Tilak Ventures Ltd

Out of City Travel Solutions Ltd was incorporated on August 18, 1980, as Tilak Finance Ltd. The company came with a public issue in 1981. The company is engaged in finance, Investment, Consultancy and having interest in power project business which is fast growing and developing. The company is planning to setup 25MW Solar power project. This BSE Listed Company is managed by the Board of Direct...> More

Tilak Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   22
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.17
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.94
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.75
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tilak Ventures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.4 0.4 0
Other Income 0.2 -
Total Income 0.6 0.4 50
Total Expenses 0.03 0.05 -40
Operating Profit 0.57 0.35 62.86
Net Profit 0.56 0.35 60
Equity Capital 12.85 12.85 -
Tilak Ventures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
A R C Finance 4.46 -1.98 22.52
Haryana Capfin 43.00 -4.44 22.40
Capital Trade Lk 4.35 -1.36 22.18
Tilak Ventures 1.69 -4.52 21.72
Wagend Infra 4.56 -1.94 21.50
Crescent Leasing 52.65 -3.22 21.43
NCl Res. & Finl. 1.47 -2.00 21.38
Tilak Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.75
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.60
Tilak Ventures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.05% -0.98%
1 Month NA NA -1.56% -0.95%
3 Month NA NA 1.61% 0.88%
6 Month NA NA 4.99% 4.24%
1 Year NA NA 16.64% 16.01%
3 Year -97.17% NA 16.71% 18.26%

Tilak Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.69
1.69
Week Low/High 0.00
1.69
Month Low/High 0.00
1.69
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.69
All TIME Low/High 1.69
396.00

