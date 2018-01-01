You are here » Home
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 507205
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: TI
|ISIN Code: INE133E01013
|
BSE
LIVE
14:30 | 12 Mar
|
15.75
|
-0.20
(-1.25%)
|
OPEN
16.40
|
HIGH
16.60
|
LOW
15.60
|
NSE
LIVE
14:20 | 12 Mar
|
15.75
|
-0.15
(-0.94%)
|
OPEN
16.00
|
HIGH
16.50
|
LOW
15.50
About Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
Tilaknagar Industries which is the erstwhile The Maharashtra Sugar Mills Limited (MSM) was promoted in 1933 by the illustrious industrialist and visionary Shri Mahadev L Dahanukar popularly known as Babasaheb Dahanukar. The company was then engaged in the manufacture of sugar and allied products.
Babasaheb's efforts were guided by noted freedom fighter Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak, and he named ...> More
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Tilaknagar Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|113.81
|141.62
|-19.64
|Other Income
|2.43
|0.08
|2937.5
|Total Income
|116.24
|141.7
|-17.97
|Total Expenses
|84.31
|150.28
|-43.9
|Operating Profit
|31.93
|-8.58
|472.14
|Net Profit
|-16.57
|-51.92
|68.09
|Equity Capital
|124.76
|124.76
| -
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.35%
|-8.43%
|0.08%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|-17.11%
|-16.22%
|-1.54%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-21.45%
|-26.06%
|1.64%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|17.45%
|12.50%
|5.02%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|15.13%
|14.55%
|16.68%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|-37.00%
|-39.77%
|16.74%
|18.41%
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.60
|
|16.60
|Week Low/High
|15.60
|
|18.00
|Month Low/High
|15.60
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.33
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.16
|
|148.00
