Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

Tilaknagar Industries which is the erstwhile The Maharashtra Sugar Mills Limited (MSM) was promoted in 1933 by the illustrious industrialist and visionary Shri Mahadev L Dahanukar popularly known as Babasaheb Dahanukar. The company was then engaged in the manufacture of sugar and allied products. Babasaheb's efforts were guided by noted freedom fighter Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak, and he named ...> More