Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.

BSE: 507205 Sector: Consumer
NSE: TI ISIN Code: INE133E01013
BSE LIVE 14:30 | 12 Mar 15.75 -0.20
(-1.25%)
OPEN

16.40

 HIGH

16.60

 LOW

15.60
NSE LIVE 14:20 | 12 Mar 15.75 -0.15
(-0.94%)
OPEN

16.00

 HIGH

16.50

 LOW

15.50
About Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

Tilaknagar Industries which is the erstwhile The Maharashtra Sugar Mills Limited (MSM) was promoted in 1933 by the illustrious industrialist and visionary Shri Mahadev L Dahanukar popularly known as Babasaheb Dahanukar. The company was then engaged in the manufacture of sugar and allied products. Babasaheb's efforts were guided by noted freedom fighter Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak, and he named ...> More

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   197
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   8.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -12.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 113.81 141.62 -19.64
Other Income 2.43 0.08 2937.5
Total Income 116.24 141.7 -17.97
Total Expenses 84.31 150.28 -43.9
Operating Profit 31.93 -8.58 472.14
Net Profit -16.57 -51.92 68.09
Equity Capital 124.76 124.76 -
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Globus Spirits 118.00 -1.30 339.84
Khoday India 72.00 -3.36 242.35
Pioneer Distil. 177.00 -3.49 237.00
Tilaknagar Inds. 15.75 -1.25 196.50
Pincon Spirit 25.40 -4.87 121.39
Piccadily Agro 11.60 -3.33 109.43
Empee Distill. 35.05 -0.85 70.73
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.96
Banks/FIs 0.30
FIIs 0.38
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.42
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.35% -8.43% 0.08% -0.86%
1 Month -17.11% -16.22% -1.54% -0.82%
3 Month -21.45% -26.06% 1.64% 1.00%
6 Month 17.45% 12.50% 5.02% 4.37%
1 Year 15.13% 14.55% 16.68% 16.15%
3 Year -37.00% -39.77% 16.74% 18.41%

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.60
16.60
Week Low/High 15.60
18.00
Month Low/High 15.60
20.00
YEAR Low/High 10.33
25.00
All TIME Low/High 0.16
148.00

