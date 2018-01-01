JUST IN
Times Guaranty Ltd.

BSE: 511559 Sector: Financials
NSE: TIMESGTY ISIN Code: INE289C01025
BSE LIVE 09:33 | 12 Mar 47.95 1.60
(3.45%)
OPEN

47.95

 HIGH

47.95

 LOW

47.95
NSE LIVE 14:53 | 12 Mar 43.45 -1.15
(-2.58%)
OPEN

44.60

 HIGH

44.60

 LOW

42.70
About Times Guaranty Ltd.

Times Guaranty Ltd

Times Guaranty Ltd

Incorporated in Nov.'89, Times Guaranty Ltd., formerly known as Times Guaranty Financials (TGFL) was promoted by Bennett Coleman and Company, the proprietors of the Times of India group of publications. The company, now renamed Times Guaranty, started with retail and corporate lending, merchant banking and money market related activities. In Apr.'91, the company diversified into portfolio mana...

Times Guaranty Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   43
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.69
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 69.49
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.50
Announcement

Times Guaranty Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.05 4.86 -98.97
Other Income -
Total Income 0.05 4.86 -98.97
Total Expenses 0.09 0.08 12.5
Operating Profit -0.04 4.78 -100.84
Net Profit -0.01 3.78 -100.26
Equity Capital 8.99 8.99 -
Times Guaranty Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
RSD Finance 69.00 -3.23 44.64
Sahara Housing 63.20 -4.17 44.24
Nagreeka Cap. 35.00 -1.82 44.17
Times Guaranty 47.95 3.45 43.11
Ind Bank Housing 42.85 4.64 42.85
Amrapali Capital 43.75 6.97 42.79
Intelli.Capital. 13.50 0.00 41.98
Times Guaranty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.92
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 22.73
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.27
Times Guaranty Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -14.45% -20.06% 0.48% -0.61%
1 Month -28.06% -31.36% -1.14% -0.58%
3 Month -44.08% -50.00% 2.05% 1.26%
6 Month -0.21% 5.33% 5.44% 4.63%
1 Year 29.07% 20.03% 17.15% 16.44%
3 Year 93.35% 74.15% 17.21% 18.70%

Times Guaranty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 47.95
47.95
Week Low/High 46.35
57.00
Month Low/High 46.35
67.00
YEAR Low/High 28.40
95.00
All TIME Low/High 2.80
187.00

