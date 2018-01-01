Times Guaranty Ltd.
|BSE: 511559
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: TIMESGTY
|ISIN Code: INE289C01025
|BSE LIVE 09:33 | 12 Mar
|47.95
|
1.60
(3.45%)
|
OPEN
47.95
|
HIGH
47.95
|
LOW
47.95
|NSE LIVE 14:53 | 12 Mar
|43.45
|
-1.15
(-2.58%)
|
OPEN
44.60
|
HIGH
44.60
|
LOW
42.70
|OPEN
|47.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|46.35
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|95.00
|52-Week low
|28.40
|P/E
|69.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|47.95
|Sell Qty
|250.00
|OPEN
|44.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|44.60
|VOLUME
|1581
|52-Week high
|97.70
|52-Week low
|28.10
|P/E
|69.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43
|Buy Price
|43.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|43.45
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|47.95
|CLOSE
|46.35
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|95.00
|52-Week low
|28.40
|P/E
|69.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|47.95
|Sell Qty
|250.00
|OPEN
|44.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|44.60
|VOLUME
|1581
|52-Week high
|97.70
|52-Week low
|28.10
|P/E
|69.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43.11
|Buy Price
|43.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|43.45
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Times Guaranty Ltd.
Incorporated in Nov.'89, Times Guaranty Ltd., formerly known as Times Guaranty Financials (TGFL) was promoted by Bennett Coleman and Company, the proprietors of the Times of India group of publications. The company, now renamed Times Guaranty, started with retail and corporate lending, merchant banking and money market related activities. In Apr.'91, the company diversified into portfolio mana...> More
Times Guaranty Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|43
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.69
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|69.49
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|31.87
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.50
Announcement
-
-
-
Board Meeting To Be Held On Monday 12Th February2018 To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financia
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
Times Guaranty Limited - Code of Conduct under SEBI(PIT) Reg.,
Times Guaranty Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.05
|4.86
|-98.97
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.05
|4.86
|-98.97
|Total Expenses
|0.09
|0.08
|12.5
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|4.78
|-100.84
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|3.78
|-100.26
|Equity Capital
|8.99
|8.99
|-
Times Guaranty Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|RSD Finance
|69.00
|-3.23
|44.64
|Sahara Housing
|63.20
|-4.17
|44.24
|Nagreeka Cap.
|35.00
|-1.82
|44.17
|Times Guaranty
|47.95
|3.45
|43.11
|Ind Bank Housing
|42.85
|4.64
|42.85
|Amrapali Capital
|43.75
|6.97
|42.79
|Intelli.Capital.
|13.50
|0.00
|41.98
Times Guaranty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Times Guaranty Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-14.45%
|-20.06%
|0.48%
|-0.61%
|1 Month
|-28.06%
|-31.36%
|-1.14%
|-0.58%
|3 Month
|-44.08%
|-50.00%
|2.05%
|1.26%
|6 Month
|-0.21%
|5.33%
|5.44%
|4.63%
|1 Year
|29.07%
|20.03%
|17.15%
|16.44%
|3 Year
|93.35%
|74.15%
|17.21%
|18.70%
Times Guaranty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|47.95
|
|47.95
|Week Low/High
|46.35
|
|57.00
|Month Low/High
|46.35
|
|67.00
|YEAR Low/High
|28.40
|
|95.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.80
|
|187.00
Quick Links for Times Guaranty:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices