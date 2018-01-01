Timex Group India Ltd.
|BSE: 500414
|Sector: Others
|NSE: TIMEXWATCH
|ISIN Code: INE064A01026
|BSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar
|49.00
|
0.15
(0.31%)
|
OPEN
48.00
|
HIGH
49.25
|
LOW
47.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Timex Group India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|48.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|48.85
|VOLUME
|23710
|52-Week high
|71.45
|52-Week low
|35.15
|P/E
|98.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|495
|Buy Price
|48.30
|Buy Qty
|400.00
|Sell Price
|49.00
|Sell Qty
|93.00
About Timex Group India Ltd.
Timex Watches (TWL) was incorporated on 4 Oct.'88 and received the certificate of commencement of business on 5 Jan.'89. The company was promoted by Titan Watches (a Tata group company) and Timex Corporation, US, to manufacture 2.5 mln watches at Noida, UP, at a cost of Rs 825 mln. Currently, Timex, US, holds a 29.68% stake in the company. In Aug.'93, the company came out with a public issue of...> More
Timex Group India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|495
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.50
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|98.00
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|40.83
Timex Group India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|50.73
|54.73
|-7.31
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.01
|5000
|Total Income
|51.24
|54.74
|-6.39
|Total Expenses
|54.84
|60.65
|-9.58
|Operating Profit
|-3.6
|-5.91
|39.09
|Net Profit
|-4.53
|-7.1
|36.2
|Equity Capital
|10.1
|10.1
|-
Timex Group India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|LEEL Electricals
|239.00
|-0.13
|963.89
|Butterfly Gan Ap
|489.35
|1.33
|874.96
|Orient Paper
|38.90
|1.57
|825.46
|Timex Group
|49.00
|0.31
|494.90
|Videocon Inds.
|14.05
|4.93
|469.92
|PG Electro.
|275.30
|8.17
|451.77
|KDDL Ltd
|374.00
|-1.84
|405.42
Timex Group India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Timex Group India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.14%
|NA
|-0.10%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|-10.67%
|NA
|-1.72%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.46%
|0.93%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.83%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|-5.04%
|NA
|16.46%
|16.07%
|3 Year
|184.88%
|NA
|16.53%
|18.32%
Timex Group India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|47.50
|
|49.25
|Week Low/High
|44.00
|
|50.00
|Month Low/High
|44.00
|
|56.00
|YEAR Low/High
|35.15
|
|71.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.67
|
|71.00
