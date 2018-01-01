JUST IN
Timex Group India Ltd.

BSE: 500414 Sector: Others
NSE: TIMEXWATCH ISIN Code: INE064A01026
BSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar 49.00 0.15
(0.31%)
OPEN

48.00

 HIGH

49.25

 LOW

47.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Timex Group India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Timex Group India Ltd.

Timex Group India Ltd

Timex Watches (TWL) was incorporated on 4 Oct.'88 and received the certificate of commencement of business on 5 Jan.'89. The company was promoted by Titan Watches (a Tata group company) and Timex Corporation, US, to manufacture 2.5 mln watches at Noida, UP, at a cost of Rs 825 mln. Currently, Timex, US, holds a 29.68% stake in the company. In Aug.'93, the company came out with a public issue of...> More

Timex Group India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   495
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.50
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 98.00
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 40.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Timex Group India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 50.73 54.73 -7.31
Other Income 0.51 0.01 5000
Total Income 51.24 54.74 -6.39
Total Expenses 54.84 60.65 -9.58
Operating Profit -3.6 -5.91 39.09
Net Profit -4.53 -7.1 36.2
Equity Capital 10.1 10.1 -
> More on Timex Group India Ltd Financials Results

Timex Group India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
LEEL Electricals 239.00 -0.13 963.89
Butterfly Gan Ap 489.35 1.33 874.96
Orient Paper 38.90 1.57 825.46
Timex Group 49.00 0.31 494.90
Videocon Inds. 14.05 4.93 469.92
PG Electro. 275.30 8.17 451.77
KDDL Ltd 374.00 -1.84 405.42
> More on Timex Group India Ltd Peer Group

Timex Group India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.93
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.18
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 20.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.40
> More on Timex Group India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Timex Group India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.14% NA -0.10% -0.93%
1 Month -10.67% NA -1.72% -0.90%
3 Month NA NA 1.46% 0.93%
6 Month NA NA 4.83% 4.29%
1 Year -5.04% NA 16.46% 16.07%
3 Year 184.88% NA 16.53% 18.32%

Timex Group India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 47.50
49.25
Week Low/High 44.00
50.00
Month Low/High 44.00
56.00
YEAR Low/High 35.15
71.00
All TIME Low/High 0.67
71.00

