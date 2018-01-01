Timken India Ltd

Timken India (TIL) (previously known as Tata Timken), a joint venture between Tata Iron and Steel (TISCO) and Timken, US (holding 80% of its equity), was incorporated in Sep.'87. The company's manufacturing facility is located at Bara, Jamshedpur. It came with a rights issue in Feb.'94 to part-finance the overrun in the project cost. The company has targeted the automobile , engineering and rai...> More