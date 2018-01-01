JUST IN
Timken India Ltd.

BSE: 522113 Sector: Engineering
NSE: TIMKEN ISIN Code: INE325A01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 745.90 -18.00
(-2.36%)
OPEN

759.00

 HIGH

777.25

 LOW

736.05
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 749.85 -5.75
(-0.76%)
OPEN

760.00

 HIGH

763.20

 LOW

736.00
OPEN 759.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 763.90
VOLUME 1522
52-Week high 1008.00
52-Week low 601.10
P/E 53.93
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5,072
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Timken India Ltd.

Timken India Ltd

Timken India (TIL) (previously known as Tata Timken), a joint venture between Tata Iron and Steel (TISCO) and Timken, US (holding 80% of its equity), was incorporated in Sep.'87. The company's manufacturing facility is located at Bara, Jamshedpur. It came with a rights issue in Feb.'94 to part-finance the overrun in the project cost. The company has targeted the automobile , engineering and rai...

Timken India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5,072
EPS - TTM () [*S] 13.83
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 53.93
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 01 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.13
Book Value / Share () [*S] 98.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Timken India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 278.58 230.97 20.61
Other Income 2.57 2.21 16.29
Total Income 281.15 233.18 20.57
Total Expenses 257.86 207.19 24.46
Operating Profit 23.29 25.99 -10.39
Net Profit 9.17 13.28 -30.95
Equity Capital 67.99 67.99 -
> More on Timken India Ltd Financials Results

Timken India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sundaram Clayton 4728.05 -1.15 9569.57
SKF India 1728.95 -1.09 8876.43
Schaeffler India 5292.00 -0.69 8795.30
Timken India 745.90 -2.36 5072.12
Suprajit Engg. 292.45 1.70 4091.38
Minda Corp 179.70 2.80 3761.12
Jamna Auto Inds. 76.10 0.53 3032.58
> More on Timken India Ltd Peer Group

Timken India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 2.32
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 9.49
Indian Public 10.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.51
> More on Timken India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Timken India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.38% -3.67% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.80% -9.32% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.20% -14.67% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.02% -0.50% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 21.77% 22.10% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 32.24% 36.00% 17.24% 19.02%

Timken India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 736.05
777.25
Week Low/High 711.00
785.00
Month Low/High 711.00
832.00
YEAR Low/High 601.10
1008.00
All TIME Low/High 20.00
1008.00

