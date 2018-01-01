Timken India Ltd.
|BSE: 522113
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: TIMKEN
|ISIN Code: INE325A01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|745.90
|
-18.00
(-2.36%)
|
OPEN
759.00
|
HIGH
777.25
|
LOW
736.05
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|749.85
|
-5.75
(-0.76%)
|
OPEN
760.00
|
HIGH
763.20
|
LOW
736.00
|OPEN
|760.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|755.60
|VOLUME
|18259
|52-Week high
|1006.95
|52-Week low
|594.10
|P/E
|53.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5072.12
|Buy Price
|748.00
|Buy Qty
|193.00
|Sell Price
|749.50
|Sell Qty
|68.00
About Timken India Ltd.
Timken India (TIL) (previously known as Tata Timken), a joint venture between Tata Iron and Steel (TISCO) and Timken, US (holding 80% of its equity), was incorporated in Sep.'87. The company's manufacturing facility is located at Bara, Jamshedpur. It came with a rights issue in Feb.'94 to part-finance the overrun in the project cost. The company has targeted the automobile , engineering and rai...> More
Timken India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5,072
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|13.83
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|53.93
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|01 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.13
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|98.29
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.59
Announcement
-
Timken India Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31 December 2017.
-
-
Outcome Of The NCLT Convened Meetings Of The Equity Shareholders And Unsecured Creditors Of Timken I
Timken India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|278.58
|230.97
|20.61
|Other Income
|2.57
|2.21
|16.29
|Total Income
|281.15
|233.18
|20.57
|Total Expenses
|257.86
|207.19
|24.46
|Operating Profit
|23.29
|25.99
|-10.39
|Net Profit
|9.17
|13.28
|-30.95
|Equity Capital
|67.99
|67.99
|-
Timken India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sundaram Clayton
|4728.05
|-1.15
|9569.57
|SKF India
|1728.95
|-1.09
|8876.43
|Schaeffler India
|5292.00
|-0.69
|8795.30
|Timken India
|745.90
|-2.36
|5072.12
|Suprajit Engg.
|292.45
|1.70
|4091.38
|Minda Corp
|179.70
|2.80
|3761.12
|Jamna Auto Inds.
|76.10
|0.53
|3032.58
Timken India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Timken India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.38%
|-3.67%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.80%
|-9.32%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.20%
|-14.67%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.02%
|-0.50%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|21.77%
|22.10%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|32.24%
|36.00%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Timken India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|736.05
|
|777.25
|Week Low/High
|711.00
|
|785.00
|Month Low/High
|711.00
|
|832.00
|YEAR Low/High
|601.10
|
|1008.00
|All TIME Low/High
|20.00
|
|1008.00
