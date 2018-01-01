JUST IN
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 530475 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE015C01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 59.80 -1.35
(-2.21%)
OPEN

70.00

 HIGH

70.00

 LOW

50.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd.

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

Promoted by chairman Bhupinder Kumar, Tinna Overseas was originally incorporated as a private limited company on 4 Mar.'87. It became a deemed public limited company w.e.f. 31 Mar.'92 and a public limited company on 18 Apr.'94. It is the flagship of the Tinna group, engaged in the manufacture of leather footwear, footwear components, thermoplastic rubber (TPR) compounds, edible oil, shipping and w...

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   51
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 73.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 25.8 17.36 48.62
Other Income 0.87 0.23 278.26
Total Income 26.67 17.59 51.62
Total Expenses 22.44 18.06 24.25
Operating Profit 4.23 -0.47 1000
Net Profit 0.19 -3.69 105.15
Equity Capital 8.56 8.56 -
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dr Habeebullah 46.05 0.00 54.15
Sharika Enterpr. 48.50 0.00 52.53
Divinus Fabrics 116.90 -2.58 52.14
Tinna Rubber 59.80 -2.21 51.19
Bombay Cycle 2301.20 -2.08 46.02
W H Brady 179.70 4.48 45.82
Trident Texofab 109.65 1.53 43.86
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.81
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.67
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -17.97% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -25.53% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 45.50% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 36.69% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -24.83% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 50.50
70.00
Week Low/High 50.50
85.00
Month Low/High 50.50
85.00
YEAR Low/High 33.13
85.00
All TIME Low/High 3.18
121.00

