Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 530475
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE015C01016
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
59.80
|
-1.35
(-2.21%)
|
OPEN
70.00
|
HIGH
70.00
|
LOW
50.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd.
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
Promoted by chairman Bhupinder Kumar, Tinna Overseas was originally incorporated as a private limited company on 4 Mar.'87. It became a deemed public limited company w.e.f. 31 Mar.'92 and a public limited company on 18 Apr.'94. It is the flagship of the Tinna group, engaged in the manufacture of leather footwear, footwear components, thermoplastic rubber (TPR) compounds, edible oil, shipping and w...> More
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|25.8
|17.36
|48.62
|Other Income
|0.87
|0.23
|278.26
|Total Income
|26.67
|17.59
|51.62
|Total Expenses
|22.44
|18.06
|24.25
|Operating Profit
|4.23
|-0.47
|1000
|Net Profit
|0.19
|-3.69
|105.15
|Equity Capital
|8.56
|8.56
| -
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-17.97%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-25.53%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|45.50%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|36.69%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-24.83%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|50.50
|
|70.00
|Week Low/High
|50.50
|
|85.00
|Month Low/High
|50.50
|
|85.00
|YEAR Low/High
|33.13
|
|85.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.18
|
|121.00
