Tips Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 532375
|Sector: Media
|NSE: TIPSINDLTD
|ISIN Code: INE716B01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|98.75
|
-0.25
(-0.25%)
|
OPEN
97.50
|
HIGH
102.75
|
LOW
97.50
|NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar
|101.20
|
-0.65
(-0.64%)
|
OPEN
101.60
|
HIGH
105.90
|
LOW
97.10
About Tips Industries Ltd.
Tips Industries Ltd, one of India's largest Entertainment company having presence (along with its subsidiaries) in Music, Film Production, Film Distribution and Artist Management. TIL which has started as a trading firm in pre 1980s has grown to become a leading entertainment company in India in 3 decades. Taurani family initially commenced a trading business in the name of Jaihind Electronics ...> More
Tips Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|152
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.23
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|44.28
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|05 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.94
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|45.58
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.17
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Outcome Of Board Meeting & Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
Tips Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.29
|7.3
|40.96
|Other Income
|0.44
|5.56
|-92.09
|Total Income
|10.73
|12.85
|-16.5
|Total Expenses
|5.4
|4.73
|14.16
|Operating Profit
|5.33
|8.13
|-34.44
|Net Profit
|0.15
|1.1
|-86.36
|Equity Capital
|14.32
|14.32
|-
Tips Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Iris Mediaworks
|23.45
|-1.88
|234.41
|Cineline India
|77.50
|-0.96
|217.00
|Nicco Parks
|39.90
|0.25
|186.73
|Tips Industries
|98.75
|-0.25
|151.68
|Mukta Arts
|64.25
|0.39
|145.08
|Diksat Transwor.
|68.00
|-5.56
|117.03
|Next Media.
|15.75
|0.00
|105.35
Tips Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tips Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.99%
|-4.80%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|9.12%
|11.52%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-17.29%
|-17.35%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|34.35%
|43.55%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|59.27%
|68.11%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|114.91%
|119.52%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Tips Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|97.50
|
|102.75
|Week Low/High
|96.15
|
|108.00
|Month Low/High
|84.90
|
|110.00
|YEAR Low/High
|56.00
|
|159.00
|All TIME Low/High
|18.10
|
|426.00
