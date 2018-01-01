JUST IN
Tips Industries Ltd.

BSE: 532375 Sector: Media
NSE: TIPSINDLTD ISIN Code: INE716B01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 98.75 -0.25
(-0.25%)
OPEN

97.50

 HIGH

102.75

 LOW

97.50
NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 101.20 -0.65
(-0.64%)
OPEN

101.60

 HIGH

105.90

 LOW

97.10
About Tips Industries Ltd.

Tips Industries Ltd

Tips Industries Ltd, one of India's largest Entertainment company having presence (along with its subsidiaries) in Music, Film Production, Film Distribution and Artist Management. TIL which has started as a trading firm in pre 1980s has grown to become a leading entertainment company in India in 3 decades. Taurani family initially commenced a trading business in the name of Jaihind Electronics ...> More

Tips Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   152
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.23
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 44.28
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 05 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.94
Book Value / Share () [*S] 45.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tips Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.29 7.3 40.96
Other Income 0.44 5.56 -92.09
Total Income 10.73 12.85 -16.5
Total Expenses 5.4 4.73 14.16
Operating Profit 5.33 8.13 -34.44
Net Profit 0.15 1.1 -86.36
Equity Capital 14.32 14.32 -
Tips Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Iris Mediaworks 23.45 -1.88 234.41
Cineline India 77.50 -0.96 217.00
Nicco Parks 39.90 0.25 186.73
Tips Industries 98.75 -0.25 151.68
Mukta Arts 64.25 0.39 145.08
Diksat Transwor. 68.00 -5.56 117.03
Next Media. 15.75 0.00 105.35
Tips Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.82
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.05
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.98
Tips Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.99% -4.80% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 9.12% 11.52% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -17.29% -17.35% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 34.35% 43.55% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 59.27% 68.11% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 114.91% 119.52% 17.24% 19.01%

Tips Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 97.50
102.75
Week Low/High 96.15
108.00
Month Low/High 84.90
110.00
YEAR Low/High 56.00
159.00
All TIME Low/High 18.10
426.00

