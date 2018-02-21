Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd

Tirupati Industries was incorporated as private limited company on 18th July, 1973 and it became a public limited company on 10th September, 1985. It was promoted by R.A. Sheth and F.C. Karani and their associates. The main object and activity of the company is manufacture of solvent extracted oils and toilet soaps. The extracted oils include soyabean oil, rice bran oil, sunflower oil, Kardi, grou...> More