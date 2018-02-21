You are here » Home
Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 531547
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE329E01017
|
BSE
14:37 | 12 Mar
|
11.02
|
0.52
(4.95%)
|
OPEN
10.75
|
HIGH
11.02
|
LOW
10.75
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.50
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|30.50
|52-Week low
|10.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.02
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|10.75
|CLOSE
|10.50
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|30.50
|52-Week low
|10.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.02
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
About Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd.
Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd
Tirupati Industries was incorporated as private limited company on 18th July, 1973 and it became a public limited company on 10th September, 1985. It was promoted by R.A. Sheth and F.C. Karani and their associates. The main object and activity of the company is manufacture of solvent extracted oils and toilet soaps. The extracted oils include soyabean oil, rice bran oil, sunflower oil, Kardi, grou...> More
Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd - Financial Results
Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.91%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.45%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-40.75%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-50.58%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-74.19%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.75
|
|11.02
|Week Low/High
|10.50
|
|11.02
|Month Low/High
|10.50
|
|13.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.50
|
|31.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|87.00
Quick Links for Tirupati Industries (India):