Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd.

BSE: 531547 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE329E01017
BSE 14:37 | 12 Mar 11.02 0.52
(4.95%)
OPEN

10.75

 HIGH

11.02

 LOW

10.75
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd.

Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd

Tirupati Industries was incorporated as private limited company on 18th July, 1973 and it became a public limited company on 10th September, 1985. It was promoted by R.A. Sheth and F.C. Karani and their associates. The main object and activity of the company is manufacture of solvent extracted oils and toilet soaps. The extracted oils include soyabean oil, rice bran oil, sunflower oil, Kardi, grou...

Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -18.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.07 8.75 -53.49
Other Income 0.25 -
Total Income 4.07 9 -54.78
Total Expenses 4.74 8.53 -44.43
Operating Profit -0.67 0.47 -242.55
Net Profit -0.86 0.2 -530
Equity Capital 7.46 7.46 -
Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KGN Enterprises 5.62 0.00 11.50
Madhusudan Inds. 18.05 -5.00 9.71
Murli Industries 1.27 -4.51 9.16
Tirupati Inds. 11.02 4.95 8.22
Spisys 7.90 -4.70 7.15
Kanel Indust. 3.61 -5.00 6.65
Indian Extractn. 19.35 4.59 6.46
Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 8.20
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 71.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.81
Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.91% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.45% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -40.75% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -50.58% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -74.19% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.75
11.02
Week Low/High 10.50
11.02
Month Low/High 10.50
13.00
YEAR Low/High 10.50
31.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
87.00

