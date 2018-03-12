You are here » Home
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 524582
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE314D01011
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
38.45
|
-0.45
(-1.16%)
|
OPEN
39.65
|
HIGH
39.65
|
LOW
38.15
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|39.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.90
|VOLUME
|2092
|52-Week high
|41.25
|52-Week low
|16.25
|P/E
|6.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|39.65
|CLOSE
|38.90
|VOLUME
|2092
|52-Week high
|41.25
|52-Week low
|16.25
|P/E
|6.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd.
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd
Incorporated as a public limited company in Dec.'85, Tirupati Starch & Chemicals is promoted by Damodar Modi. The company manufactures maize starch powder in its plant (inst. cap. : 12,500 tpa) in Madhya Pradesh.
The company commenced its commercial production in Dec.'89. In 1994, the company undertook a forward integration project to manufacture 900 tpa of dextrose monohydrate and 2700 tpa of...> More
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.94%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|72.42%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|75.97%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|36.11%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|51.68%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|188.88%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|38.15
|
|39.65
|Week Low/High
|37.40
|
|41.00
|Month Low/High
|22.30
|
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.25
|
|41.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|41.00
Quick Links for Tirupati Starch & Chemicals: