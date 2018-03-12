JUST IN
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 524582 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE314D01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 38.45 -0.45
(-1.16%)
OPEN

39.65

 HIGH

39.65

 LOW

38.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Dec.'85, Tirupati Starch & Chemicals is promoted by Damodar Modi. The company manufactures maize starch powder in its plant (inst. cap. : 12,500 tpa) in Madhya Pradesh. The company commenced its commercial production in Dec.'89. In 1994, the company undertook a forward integration project to manufacture 900 tpa of dextrose monohydrate and 2700 tpa of

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   23
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.97
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.44
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 50.36 39.95 26.06
Other Income 0.2 1 -80
Total Income 50.56 40.94 23.5
Total Expenses 46.18 40.94 12.8
Operating Profit 4.38 -
Net Profit 1.99 -2.26 188.05
Equity Capital 6.09 6.09 -
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
VMS Indus. 15.90 -1.85 26.19
Ravi Leela Gran 24.25 4.98 25.68
Network 4.94 -5.00 24.28
Tirupati Starch 38.45 -1.16 23.42
Swasti Vin. Art 5.77 3.96 23.08
Kaarya Facilit. 48.20 -6.86 22.56
Coastal Corporat 88.30 0.00 22.43
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.87
Banks/FIs 0.21
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.40
Indian Public 40.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.29
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.94% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 72.42% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 75.97% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 36.11% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 51.68% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 188.88% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 38.15
39.65
Week Low/High 37.40
41.00
Month Low/High 22.30
41.00
YEAR Low/High 16.25
41.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
41.00

