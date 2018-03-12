Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Dec.'85, Tirupati Starch & Chemicals is promoted by Damodar Modi. The company manufactures maize starch powder in its plant (inst. cap. : 12,500 tpa) in Madhya Pradesh. The company commenced its commercial production in Dec.'89. In 1994, the company undertook a forward integration project to manufacture 900 tpa of dextrose monohydrate and 2700 tpa of...> More