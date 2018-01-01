JUST IN
Titan Biotech Ltd.

BSE: 524717 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE150C01011
BSE 15:03 | 12 Mar 64.45 -1.30
(-1.98%)
OPEN

69.00

 HIGH

69.00

 LOW

64.40
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Titan Biotech Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Titan Biotech Ltd.

Titan Biotech Ltd

Titan Biotech Ltd., the New Delhi based company is into manufacture of Biological Peptones, Extracts and Dehydrated Culture media which are very conducive for the growth of micro organisms. They are primarily used in the development and growth of micro organisms in clinical diagnosis production of vaccines antibiotics antisera etc, Checking the sensitivity of antibiotics in pharmaceutical industry...> More

Titan Biotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   50
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.40
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.96
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.50
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.37
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Titan Biotech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 15.37 12.35 24.45
Other Income -0.3 -
Total Income 15.37 12.06 27.45
Total Expenses 13.35 10.73 24.42
Operating Profit 2.02 1.33 51.88
Net Profit 0.78 0.29 168.97
Equity Capital 7.74 7.74 -
Titan Biotech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Parenteral Drugs 17.55 -0.57 52.33
Vivo Bio Tech 55.45 -4.97 51.85
Parabolic Drugs 8.15 4.09 50.44
Titan Biotech 64.45 -1.98 49.88
Gennex Lab. 3.91 0.51 49.46
Mercury Labs 411.25 1.54 49.35
Bafna Pharma. 25.10 -0.59 46.84
Titan Biotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 28.12
Titan Biotech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.45% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.92% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 1.26% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 57.00% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 120.72% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Titan Biotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 64.40
69.00
Week Low/High 64.40
70.00
Month Low/High 64.40
74.00
YEAR Low/High 40.75
80.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
80.00

