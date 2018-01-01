Titan Biotech Ltd.
|BSE: 524717
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE150C01011
|BSE 15:03 | 12 Mar
|64.45
|
-1.30
(-1.98%)
|
About Titan Biotech Ltd.
Titan Biotech Ltd., the New Delhi based company is into manufacture of Biological Peptones, Extracts and Dehydrated Culture media which are very conducive for the growth of micro organisms. They are primarily used in the development and growth of micro organisms in clinical diagnosis production of vaccines antibiotics antisera etc, Checking the sensitivity of antibiotics in pharmaceutical industry...> More
Titan Biotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|50
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.40
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.96
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.37
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|31.04
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.08
Titan Biotech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|15.37
|12.35
|24.45
|Other Income
|-0.3
|-
|Total Income
|15.37
|12.06
|27.45
|Total Expenses
|13.35
|10.73
|24.42
|Operating Profit
|2.02
|1.33
|51.88
|Net Profit
|0.78
|0.29
|168.97
|Equity Capital
|7.74
|7.74
|-
Titan Biotech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Parenteral Drugs
|17.55
|-0.57
|52.33
|Vivo Bio Tech
|55.45
|-4.97
|51.85
|Parabolic Drugs
|8.15
|4.09
|50.44
|Titan Biotech
|64.45
|-1.98
|49.88
|Gennex Lab.
|3.91
|0.51
|49.46
|Mercury Labs
|411.25
|1.54
|49.35
|Bafna Pharma.
|25.10
|-0.59
|46.84
Titan Biotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Titan Biotech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.45%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.92%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|1.26%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|57.00%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|120.72%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Titan Biotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|64.40
|
|69.00
|Week Low/High
|64.40
|
|70.00
|Month Low/High
|64.40
|
|74.00
|YEAR Low/High
|40.75
|
|80.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|80.00
