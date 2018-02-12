Titan Intech Ltd.
|BSE: 521005
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE807M01023
|BSE 15:18 | 08 Mar
|13.54
|
0.64
(4.96%)
|
OPEN
13.54
|
HIGH
13.54
|
LOW
13.54
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Titan Intech Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.54
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.90
|VOLUME
|26
|52-Week high
|16.60
|52-Week low
|5.98
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|13.54
|Sell Qty
|1906.00
About Titan Intech Ltd.
Priyadarshini Thread Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of different types of threads including Cotton Sewing Thread, Embroidery Thread, Industrial Thread, Synthetic Thread, Cobler Thread, Bag Closing Thread, Kite Flying thread, other types of thread like Double Yarn, Twist Yarn, Hosiery Yarn, Yarn made of cotton, manmade or other Fibres, spinning and weaving mills and of spinners weavers, bleach...> More
Titan Intech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.75
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.85
Titan Intech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.06
|22.71
|-73.32
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|6.06
|22.71
|-73.32
|Total Expenses
|5.91
|22.59
|-73.84
|Operating Profit
|0.15
|0.12
|25
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.05
|-80
|Equity Capital
|2.47
|2.47
|-
Titan Intech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|RLF
|3.45
|-1.43
|3.45
|Golden Carpets
|5.32
|3.10
|3.45
|Gravity (India)
|3.78
|-4.79
|3.40
|Titan Intech
|13.54
|4.96
|3.34
|Santosh Fin Fab
|9.50
|-5.00
|3.34
|Malwa Cotton Spg
|4.11
|-4.86
|3.25
|Bharat Textiles
|5.50
|4.96
|3.22
Titan Intech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Titan Intech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|9.19%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|44.04%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-9.13%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-74.38%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Titan Intech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.54
|
|13.54
|Week Low/High
|12.90
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|11.80
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.98
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|97.00
