JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Titan Intech Ltd

Titan Intech Ltd.

BSE: 521005 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE807M01023
BSE 15:18 | 08 Mar 13.54 0.64
(4.96%)
OPEN

13.54

 HIGH

13.54

 LOW

13.54
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Titan Intech Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 13.54
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.90
VOLUME 26
52-Week high 16.60
52-Week low 5.98
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 13.54
Sell Qty 1906.00
OPEN 13.54
CLOSE 12.90
VOLUME 26
52-Week high 16.60
52-Week low 5.98
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 13.54
Sell Qty 1906.00

About Titan Intech Ltd.

Titan Intech Ltd

Priyadarshini Thread Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of different types of threads including Cotton Sewing Thread, Embroidery Thread, Industrial Thread, Synthetic Thread, Cobler Thread, Bag Closing Thread, Kite Flying thread, other types of thread like Double Yarn, Twist Yarn, Hosiery Yarn, Yarn made of cotton, manmade or other Fibres, spinning and weaving mills and of spinners weavers, bleach...> More

Titan Intech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.75
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Titan Intech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.06 22.71 -73.32
Other Income -
Total Income 6.06 22.71 -73.32
Total Expenses 5.91 22.59 -73.84
Operating Profit 0.15 0.12 25
Net Profit 0.01 0.05 -80
Equity Capital 2.47 2.47 -
> More on Titan Intech Ltd Financials Results

Titan Intech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
RLF 3.45 -1.43 3.45
Golden Carpets 5.32 3.10 3.45
Gravity (India) 3.78 -4.79 3.40
Titan Intech 13.54 4.96 3.34
Santosh Fin Fab 9.50 -5.00 3.34
Malwa Cotton Spg 4.11 -4.86 3.25
Bharat Textiles 5.50 4.96 3.22
> More on Titan Intech Ltd Peer Group

Titan Intech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 5.51
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 78.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.35
> More on Titan Intech Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Titan Intech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 9.19% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 44.04% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -9.13% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -74.38% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Titan Intech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.54
13.54
Week Low/High 12.90
14.00
Month Low/High 11.80
14.00
YEAR Low/High 5.98
17.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
97.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Titan Intech: