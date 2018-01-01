JUST IN
Titan Securities Ltd.

BSE: 530045 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE090D01017
BSE 15:18 | 12 Mar 5.32 -0.27
(-4.83%)
OPEN

5.32

 HIGH

5.74

 LOW

5.32
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Titan Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Titan Securities Ltd.

Titan Securities Ltd

Titan Securities Ltd. is an India-based company engaged in the business of sale and purchase of securities. The Company operates through securities segment. The company was incorporated in the year 1993. The company is constantly tracking shares of listed , Unlisted, Traded, Non-Traded shares / securities . They buy and hold these shares as their investments. They deal in purchase, sale, of li...> More

Titan Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.14
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 38.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Titan Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 16.85 14.58 15.57
Other Income 0.01 -0.3 103.33
Total Income 16.87 14.29 18.05
Total Expenses 14.61 12.79 14.23
Operating Profit 2.25 1.5 50
Net Profit 0.95 0.42 126.19
Equity Capital 25.02 25.02 -
> More on Titan Securities Ltd Financials Results

Titan Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ajcon Global 34.05 -4.89 20.84
Mefcom Capital 18.60 -4.86 17.00
Cil Securities 26.90 4.87 13.45
Titan Securities 5.32 -4.83 13.31
Mathew Easow Res 19.15 -4.96 12.73
Action Fin.Serv 9.15 0.00 11.44
Trans Fin. Res. 20.00 0.25 10.04
> More on Titan Securities Ltd Peer Group

Titan Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 19.85
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 7.73
Custodians 0.00
Other 72.42
> More on Titan Securities Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Titan Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 9.69% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.52% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Titan Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.32
5.74
Week Low/High 4.71
5.74
Month Low/High 4.71
7.00
YEAR Low/High 2.12
10.00
All TIME Low/High 0.91
15.00

