Titan Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 530045
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE090D01017
|BSE 15:18 | 12 Mar
|5.32
|
-0.27
(-4.83%)
|
OPEN
5.32
|
HIGH
5.74
|
LOW
5.32
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Titan Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.32
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.59
|VOLUME
|2961
|52-Week high
|9.59
|52-Week low
|2.12
|P/E
|38.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.32
|Sell Qty
|320.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|38.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Titan Securities Ltd.
Titan Securities Ltd. is an India-based company engaged in the business of sale and purchase of securities. The Company operates through securities segment. The company was incorporated in the year 1993. The company is constantly tracking shares of listed , Unlisted, Traded, Non-Traded shares / securities . They buy and hold these shares as their investments. They deal in purchase, sale, of li...> More
Titan Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.14
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|38.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.78
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.49
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting As On 8Th February 2018 And Trading Window Closure
Titan Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|16.85
|14.58
|15.57
|Other Income
|0.01
|-0.3
|103.33
|Total Income
|16.87
|14.29
|18.05
|Total Expenses
|14.61
|12.79
|14.23
|Operating Profit
|2.25
|1.5
|50
|Net Profit
|0.95
|0.42
|126.19
|Equity Capital
|25.02
|25.02
|-
Titan Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ajcon Global
|34.05
|-4.89
|20.84
|Mefcom Capital
|18.60
|-4.86
|17.00
|Cil Securities
|26.90
|4.87
|13.45
|Titan Securities
|5.32
|-4.83
|13.31
|Mathew Easow Res
|19.15
|-4.96
|12.73
|Action Fin.Serv
|9.15
|0.00
|11.44
|Trans Fin. Res.
|20.00
|0.25
|10.04
Titan Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|9.69%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.52%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Titan Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.32
|
|5.74
|Week Low/High
|4.71
|
|5.74
|Month Low/High
|4.71
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.12
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.91
|
|15.00
