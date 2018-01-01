JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Todays Writing Instruments Ltd

Todays Writing Instruments Ltd.

BSE: 531830 Sector: Services
NSE: TODAYS ISIN Code: INE944B01019
BSE 14:15 | 06 Mar 2.05 -0.09
(-4.21%)
OPEN

2.04

 HIGH

2.05

 LOW

2.04
NSE 15:28 | 14 Aug Todays Writing Instruments Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.04
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.14
VOLUME 3684
52-Week high 3.30
52-Week low 1.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 2.05
Buy Qty 816.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2.04
CLOSE 2.14
VOLUME 3684
52-Week high 3.30
52-Week low 1.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 2.05
Buy Qty 816.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Todays Writing Instruments Ltd.

Todays Writing Instruments Ltd

Today Writing Products Ltd(TWPL), incorporated in April 29, 1992 as Creative Stationo Products Pvt. Ltd. and promoted by Rajesh K Drolia, a first generation Entreprenuer is one of the leading manufacturers of pens in India. The company has changed its name to the present one in October 1995. The company came out with its maiden public issue in April 1996. The company markets its products under ...> More

Todays Writing Instruments Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -159.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Todays Writing Instruments Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.76 9.54 -71.07
Other Income 0.04 -
Total Income 2.76 9.58 -71.19
Total Expenses 4.34 10.36 -58.11
Operating Profit -1.57 -0.78 -101.28
Net Profit -4.28 -3.51 -21.94
Equity Capital 12.81 12.81 -
> More on Todays Writing Instruments Ltd Financials Results

Todays Writing Instruments Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gala Global 376.30 0.93 978.00
Linc Pen &Plast. 431.60 1.43 638.34
Kaiser Corporat. 1.95 0.00 10.26
Todays Writing 2.05 -4.21 2.63
Beckons Inds. 0.19 0.00 1.49
> More on Todays Writing Instruments Ltd Peer Group

Todays Writing Instruments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 12.42
Banks/FIs 1.13
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 1.63
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 65.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.06
> More on Todays Writing Instruments Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Todays Writing Instruments Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -33.22% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -26.52% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Todays Writing Instruments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.04
2.05
Week Low/High 2.04
2.00
Month Low/High 2.04
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.90
3.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
109.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Todays Writing Instruments: