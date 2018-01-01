You are here » Home
Todays Writing Instruments Ltd.
|BSE: 531830
|Sector: Services
|NSE: TODAYS
|ISIN Code: INE944B01019
|
BSE
14:15 | 06 Mar
|
2.05
|
-0.09
(-4.21%)
|
OPEN
2.04
|
HIGH
2.05
|
LOW
2.04
|
NSE
15:28 | 14 Aug
|
Todays Writing Instruments Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
About Todays Writing Instruments Ltd.
Todays Writing Instruments Ltd
Today Writing Products Ltd(TWPL), incorporated in April 29, 1992 as Creative Stationo Products Pvt. Ltd. and promoted by Rajesh K Drolia, a first generation Entreprenuer is one of the leading manufacturers of pens in India. The company has changed its name to the present one in October 1995. The company came out with its maiden public issue in April 1996.
The company markets its products under ...> More
Todays Writing Instruments Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Todays Writing Instruments Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2017
|Jun 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.76
|9.54
|-71.07
|Other Income
|
|0.04
|-
|Total Income
|2.76
|9.58
|-71.19
|Total Expenses
|4.34
|10.36
|-58.11
|Operating Profit
|-1.57
|-0.78
|-101.28
|Net Profit
|-4.28
|-3.51
|-21.94
|Equity Capital
|12.81
|12.81
| -
Todays Writing Instruments Ltd - Peer Group
Todays Writing Instruments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Todays Writing Instruments Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-33.22%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-26.52%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Todays Writing Instruments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.04
|
|2.05
|Week Low/High
|2.04
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|2.04
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.90
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|109.00
Quick Links for Todays Writing Instruments: