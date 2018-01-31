Tokyo Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531644
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE546D01018
|BSE 15:15 | 26 Feb
|9.88
|
-0.52
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
9.88
|
HIGH
9.88
|
LOW
9.88
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Tokyo Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.88
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.40
|VOLUME
|751
|52-Week high
|10.61
|52-Week low
|6.32
|P/E
|20.16
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|9.88
|Buy Qty
|1249.00
|Sell Price
|10.40
|Sell Qty
|5889.00
About Tokyo Finance Ltd.
Tokyo Finance Limited was incorporated as public limited company during Nov.'94. A Tokyo group company, based in Bombay, the chief promoter of the company is Mr Velji L.Shah, the chairman of the Tokyo group. The company expanded its operations in lending activities and to commence other fund based activities like leasing, bill discounting, Bridge finance and investment. TFL came out with a publ...> More
Tokyo Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.49
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|20.16
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|16.62
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.59
Tokyo Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.48
|0.42
|14.29
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.48
|0.42
|14.29
|Total Expenses
|0.36
|1.29
|-72.09
|Operating Profit
|0.12
|-0.86
|113.95
|Net Profit
|0.11
|-1.04
|110.58
|Equity Capital
|6.94
|6.94
|-
Tokyo Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hasti Finance
|6.58
|-1.94
|7.13
|Gogia Capital
|22.60
|-4.84
|7.12
|Gemstone Invest.
|0.95
|-2.06
|7.11
|Tokyo Finance
|9.88
|-5.00
|6.89
|Adharshila Cap.
|12.50
|25.00
|6.88
|Odyssey Corpn.
|1.73
|4.85
|6.82
|Malabar Trading
|3.36
|-4.82
|6.75
Tokyo Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tokyo Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.27%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|48.57%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Tokyo Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.88
|
|9.88
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.88
|Month Low/High
|9.88
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.32
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|18.00
