Tokyo Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531644 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE546D01018
BSE 15:15 | 26 Feb 9.88 -0.52
(-5.00%)
OPEN

9.88

 HIGH

9.88

 LOW

9.88
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tokyo Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 9.88
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.40
VOLUME 751
52-Week high 10.61
52-Week low 6.32
P/E 20.16
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 9.88
Buy Qty 1249.00
Sell Price 10.40
Sell Qty 5889.00
About Tokyo Finance Ltd.

Tokyo Finance Ltd

Tokyo Finance Limited was incorporated as public limited company during Nov.'94. A Tokyo group company, based in Bombay, the chief promoter of the company is Mr Velji L.Shah, the chairman of the Tokyo group. The company expanded its operations in lending activities and to commence other fund based activities like leasing, bill discounting, Bridge finance and investment. TFL came out with a publ...> More

Tokyo Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.49
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.16
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Tokyo Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.48 0.42 14.29
Other Income -
Total Income 0.48 0.42 14.29
Total Expenses 0.36 1.29 -72.09
Operating Profit 0.12 -0.86 113.95
Net Profit 0.11 -1.04 110.58
Equity Capital 6.94 6.94 -
Tokyo Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hasti Finance 6.58 -1.94 7.13
Gogia Capital 22.60 -4.84 7.12
Gemstone Invest. 0.95 -2.06 7.11
Tokyo Finance 9.88 -5.00 6.89
Adharshila Cap. 12.50 25.00 6.88
Odyssey Corpn. 1.73 4.85 6.82
Malabar Trading 3.36 -4.82 6.75
Tokyo Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.42
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 57.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.57
Tokyo Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.27% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 48.57% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Tokyo Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.88
9.88
Week Low/High 0.00
9.88
Month Low/High 9.88
10.00
YEAR Low/High 6.32
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
18.00

