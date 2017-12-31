JUST IN
Tokyo Plast International Ltd.

BSE: 500418 Sector: Industrials
NSE: TOKYOPLAST ISIN Code: INE932C01012
BSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar 102.95 3.70
(3.73%)
OPEN

100.00

 HIGH

103.00

 LOW

99.50
NSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar 102.00 1.85
(1.85%)
OPEN

101.55

 HIGH

104.00

 LOW

99.00
About Tokyo Plast International Ltd.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd

Incorporated in Nov.'92, Tokyo Plast International (TPIL) commenced business in Mar.'94. It was promoted by Malshi L Shah, and chairman and managing director Velji L Shah. In Aug.'94, TPIL came out with a Rs 3.8-cr public issue to part-finance the expansion project at Daman, for the manufacture of thermoware and other household items. The project started commercial production from 1 Apr.'95.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   98
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.55
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.50
Book Value / Share () [*S] 61.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tokyo Plast International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 20.41 18.33 11.35
Other Income 0.17 0.25 -32
Total Income 20.57 18.58 10.71
Total Expenses 17.32 15.2 13.95
Operating Profit 3.26 3.38 -3.55
Net Profit 1.67 1.99 -16.08
Equity Capital 9.5 9.5 -
Tokyo Plast International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Machino Plastics 227.00 0.73 139.38
Jain Irrigat-DVR 65.55 1.08 126.51
Caprihans India 87.10 1.28 114.36
Tokyo Plast Intl 102.95 3.73 97.80
Premier Polyfilm 45.50 2.82 95.28
Tainwala Chem. 97.50 -2.16 91.26
Jasch Inds. 66.50 -2.21 75.34
Tokyo Plast International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.72
Banks/FIs 0.14
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.70
Tokyo Plast International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.95% -6.08% -0.11% -0.95%
1 Month -10.36% -8.15% -1.72% -0.92%
3 Month -18.68% -22.14% 1.45% 0.91%
6 Month -22.71% -25.25% 4.82% 4.27%
1 Year 1.23% 0.94% 16.46% 16.04%
3 Year 328.07% 356.38% 16.52% 18.30%

Tokyo Plast International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 99.50
103.00
Week Low/High 98.30
109.00
Month Low/High 98.30
118.00
YEAR Low/High 98.30
167.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
167.00

