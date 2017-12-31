You are here » Home
Tokyo Plast International Ltd.
|BSE: 500418
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: TOKYOPLAST
|ISIN Code: INE932C01012
|
BSE
LIVE
14:03 | 12 Mar
|
102.95
|
3.70
(3.73%)
|
OPEN
100.00
|
HIGH
103.00
|
LOW
99.50
|
NSE
LIVE
13:51 | 12 Mar
|
102.00
|
1.85
(1.85%)
|
OPEN
101.55
|
HIGH
104.00
|
LOW
99.00
About Tokyo Plast International Ltd.
Tokyo Plast International Ltd
Incorporated in Nov.'92, Tokyo Plast International (TPIL) commenced business in Mar.'94. It was promoted by Malshi L Shah, and chairman and managing director Velji L Shah. In Aug.'94, TPIL came out with a Rs 3.8-cr public issue to part-finance the expansion project at Daman, for the manufacture of thermoware and other household items. The project started commercial production from 1 Apr.'95.
Tokyo Plast International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Tokyo Plast International Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|20.41
|18.33
|11.35
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.25
|-32
|Total Income
|20.57
|18.58
|10.71
|Total Expenses
|17.32
|15.2
|13.95
|Operating Profit
|3.26
|3.38
|-3.55
|Net Profit
|1.67
|1.99
|-16.08
|Equity Capital
|9.5
|9.5
| -
Tokyo Plast International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.95%
|-6.08%
|-0.11%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-10.36%
|-8.15%
|-1.72%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-18.68%
|-22.14%
|1.45%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|-22.71%
|-25.25%
|4.82%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|1.23%
|0.94%
|16.46%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|328.07%
|356.38%
|16.52%
|18.30%
Tokyo Plast International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|99.50
|
|103.00
|Week Low/High
|98.30
|
|109.00
|Month Low/High
|98.30
|
|118.00
|YEAR Low/High
|98.30
|
|167.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|167.00
