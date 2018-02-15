JUST IN
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 500420 Sector: Health care
NSE: TORNTPHARM ISIN Code: INE685A01028
BSE LIVE 14:02 | 12 Mar 1309.95 -18.50
(-1.39%)
OPEN

1337.20

 HIGH

1346.95

 LOW

1284.00
NSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar 1303.85 -25.95
(-1.95%)
OPEN

1335.00

 HIGH

1348.00

 LOW

1281.00
About Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies having presence in Indian and global markets. The company is a dominant player in the therapeutic areas of cardiovascular (CV) and central nervous system (CNS) and has achieved significant presence in gastro-intestinal, diabetology, anti-infective and pain management segments. The company has their presence in 50 countries ...> More

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   22,167
EPS - TTM () [*S] 22.22
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 58.95
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   180.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.05
Book Value / Share () [*S] 266.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1477 1443 2.36
Other Income 74 50 48
Total Income 1551 1493 3.88
Total Expenses 1118 1127 -0.8
Operating Profit 433 366 18.31
Net Profit 58 229 -74.67
Equity Capital 84.62 84.62 -
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aurobindo Pharma 578.75 -2.31 33908.96
Divi's Lab. 1003.35 0.69 26633.93
Alkem Lab 2210.05 0.02 26421.15
Torrent Pharma. 1309.95 -1.39 22166.97
Glaxosmi. Pharma 2251.00 -0.72 19065.97
Glenmark Pharma. 538.80 1.14 15204.94
Natco Pharma 722.00 0.13 13320.90
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.25
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 9.83
Insurance 0.02
Mutual Funds 9.01
Indian Public 7.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.35
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
06/11 Equirus Securities Accumulate 1316 PDF IconDetails
01/08 Equirus Securities Underweight 1318 PDF IconDetails
31/07 Motilal Oswal Neutral 1317 PDF IconDetails
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.95% -2.56% -0.10% -0.97%
1 Month -8.00% -9.10% -1.71% -0.93%
3 Month -1.66% -1.50% 1.46% 0.89%
6 Month 8.70% 7.88% 4.84% 4.25%
1 Year -1.50% -2.05% 16.47% 16.02%
3 Year 19.72% 19.44% 16.54% 18.28%

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1284.00
1346.95
Week Low/High 1284.00
1374.00
Month Low/High 1284.00
1449.00
YEAR Low/High 1143.50
1572.00
All TIME Low/High 8.13
1768.00

