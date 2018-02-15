Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 500420
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: TORNTPHARM
|ISIN Code: INE685A01028
BSE LIVE 14:02 | 12 Mar
|1309.95
-18.50
(-1.39%)
OPEN
1337.20
HIGH
1346.95
LOW
1284.00
NSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar
|1303.85
-25.95
(-1.95%)
OPEN
1335.00
HIGH
1348.00
LOW
1281.00
|OPEN
|1337.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1328.45
|VOLUME
|6962
|52-Week high
|1572.10
|52-Week low
|1143.50
|P/E
|58.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22,167
|Buy Price
|1308.30
|Buy Qty
|24.00
|Sell Price
|1311.00
|Sell Qty
|24.00
About Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies having presence in Indian and global markets. The company is a dominant player in the therapeutic areas of cardiovascular (CV) and central nervous system (CNS) and has achieved significant presence in gastro-intestinal, diabetology, anti-infective and pain management segments. The company has their presence in 50 countries ...> More
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|22,167
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|22.22
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|58.95
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|180.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.05
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|266.97
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.91
News
Sales decline in US pushes drug makers to evaluate better options in Europe
Zydus Cadila sees 60% of topline from US by FY20 even as rivals lose share
What ails India's pharma sector? Brand launches last year lowest since 2013
Torrent Pharma puts US business on fast track: Acquires Bio-Pharm Inc
More USFDA approvals do not mean better margins for Indian 'big pharma'
Announcement
ScrutiniserS Report On The Postal Ballot And Alteration Of Memorandum Of Association
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1477
|1443
|2.36
|Other Income
|74
|50
|48
|Total Income
|1551
|1493
|3.88
|Total Expenses
|1118
|1127
|-0.8
|Operating Profit
|433
|366
|18.31
|Net Profit
|58
|229
|-74.67
|Equity Capital
|84.62
|84.62
|-
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Aurobindo Pharma
|578.75
|-2.31
|33908.96
|Divi's Lab.
|1003.35
|0.69
|26633.93
|Alkem Lab
|2210.05
|0.02
|26421.15
|Torrent Pharma.
|1309.95
|-1.39
|22166.97
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|2251.00
|-0.72
|19065.97
|Glenmark Pharma.
|538.80
|1.14
|15204.94
|Natco Pharma
|722.00
|0.13
|13320.90
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|06/11
|Equirus Securities
|Accumulate
|1316
|Details
|01/08
|Equirus Securities
|Underweight
|1318
|Details
|31/07
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|1317
|Details
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.95%
|-2.56%
|-0.10%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|-8.00%
|-9.10%
|-1.71%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-1.66%
|-1.50%
|1.46%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|8.70%
|7.88%
|4.84%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|-1.50%
|-2.05%
|16.47%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|19.72%
|19.44%
|16.54%
|18.28%
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1284.00
|
|1346.95
|Week Low/High
|1284.00
|
|1374.00
|Month Low/High
|1284.00
|
|1449.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1143.50
|
|1572.00
|All TIME Low/High
|8.13
|
|1768.00
