JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Total Hospitality Ltd

Total Hospitality Ltd.

BSE: 523878 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE109E01013
BSE 14:25 | 09 Mar 1.28 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.27

 HIGH

1.28

 LOW

1.27
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Total Hospitality Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.27
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.28
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 3.65
52-Week low 1.12
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.28
Sell Qty 3600.00
OPEN 1.27
CLOSE 1.28
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 3.65
52-Week low 1.12
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.28
Sell Qty 3600.00

About Total Hospitality Ltd.

Total Hospitality Ltd

Total Hospitality Ltd., formerly Total Exports Ltd., is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in hotel and hospitality activities. The company was incorporated in the year 1982. ...> More

Total Hospitality Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.37
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Total Hospitality Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.07 -42.86
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.07 42.86
Net Profit -0.04 -0.07 42.86
Equity Capital 8.06 8.06 -
> More on Total Hospitality Ltd Financials Results

Total Hospitality Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Computer Point 0.99 -4.81 2.97
Zenith Computers 1.77 -4.84 2.74
Crazy Infotech 0.20 0.00 1.34
Total Hospit. 1.28 0.00 1.03
KKRRAFTON Develo 17.10 -5.00 0.96
> More on Total Hospitality Ltd Peer Group

Total Hospitality Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 16.86
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.48
Indian Public 52.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 29.53
> More on Total Hospitality Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Total Hospitality Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -59.24% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Total Hospitality Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.27
1.28
Week Low/High 1.27
1.00
Month Low/High 1.27
1.00
YEAR Low/High 1.12
4.00
All TIME Low/High 1.12
49.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Total Hospitality: