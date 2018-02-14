Total Hospitality Ltd.
|BSE: 523878
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE109E01013
|BSE 14:25 | 09 Mar
|1.28
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.27
|
HIGH
1.28
|
LOW
1.27
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Total Hospitality Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.27
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.28
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|3.65
|52-Week low
|1.12
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.28
|Sell Qty
|3600.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Total Hospitality Ltd.
Total Hospitality Ltd., formerly Total Exports Ltd., is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in hotel and hospitality activities. The company was incorporated in the year 1982. ...> More
Total Hospitality Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.49
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.37
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017.
-
Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On September 30 2017
-
-
Total Hospitality Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.07
|-42.86
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.07
|42.86
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-0.07
|42.86
|Equity Capital
|8.06
|8.06
|-
Total Hospitality Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Computer Point
|0.99
|-4.81
|2.97
|Zenith Computers
|1.77
|-4.84
|2.74
|Crazy Infotech
|0.20
|0.00
|1.34
|Total Hospit.
|1.28
|0.00
|1.03
|KKRRAFTON Develo
|17.10
|-5.00
|0.96
Total Hospitality Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Total Hospitality Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-59.24%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Total Hospitality Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.27
|
|1.28
|Week Low/High
|1.27
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|1.27
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.12
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.12
|
|49.00
