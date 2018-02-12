JUST IN
Towa Sokki Ltd.

BSE: 531771 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE311M01018
BSE 10:02 | 30 Jan Towa Sokki Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Towa Sokki Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.50
VOLUME 2000
52-Week high 6.36
52-Week low 5.25
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 5.50
Buy Qty 3000.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Towa Sokki Ltd.

Towa Sokki Ltd

Incorporated in 1993, the company is promoted by Mr Omprakash Bansal, Mr Satyanarayanan Bansal, Sushila Bansal, Suman Bansal. The company is engaged in the manufacture, buy, sell, export, import of all types of electronic, engineering, drawing and allied components. In Mar.'96 the company came out with a public issue of 50,31,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each for cash at par to part finance the ...> More

Towa Sokki Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Towa Sokki Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 0.03 -66.67
Other Income 0.02 0.01 100
Total Income 0.03 0.03 0
Total Expenses 0.06 0.11 -45.45
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.07 57.14
Net Profit -0.03 -0.07 57.14
Equity Capital 4.55 6.45 -
Towa Sokki Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Neelkanth Rock 9.31 -5.00 4.69
Kilburn Off. Aut 6.85 4.74 4.62
Jain Marmo Inds 14.70 5.00 4.60
Towa Sokki 5.50 0.00 4.59
Shangar Decor 14.95 -0.33 4.57
Wellness Noni 13.30 -4.66 4.26
Max Alert 4.62 5.00 4.25
Towa Sokki Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.23
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.77
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.00
Towa Sokki Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Towa Sokki Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.50
5.50
Week Low/High 0.00
5.50
Month Low/High 0.00
5.50
YEAR Low/High 5.25
6.00
All TIME Low/High 3.25
15.00

