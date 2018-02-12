Towa Sokki Ltd.
About Towa Sokki Ltd.
Incorporated in 1993, the company is promoted by Mr Omprakash Bansal, Mr Satyanarayanan Bansal, Sushila Bansal, Suman Bansal. The company is engaged in the manufacture, buy, sell, export, import of all types of electronic, engineering, drawing and allied components. In Mar.'96 the company came out with a public issue of 50,31,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each for cash at par to part finance the ...> More
Towa Sokki Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.58
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.20
Towa Sokki Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|0.03
|-66.67
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Total Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.11
|-45.45
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-0.07
|57.14
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-0.07
|57.14
|Equity Capital
|4.55
|6.45
|-
Towa Sokki Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Neelkanth Rock
|9.31
|-5.00
|4.69
|Kilburn Off. Aut
|6.85
|4.74
|4.62
|Jain Marmo Inds
|14.70
|5.00
|4.60
|Towa Sokki
|5.50
|0.00
|4.59
|Shangar Decor
|14.95
|-0.33
|4.57
|Wellness Noni
|13.30
|-4.66
|4.26
|Max Alert
|4.62
|5.00
|4.25
Towa Sokki Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Towa Sokki Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Towa Sokki Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.50
|
|5.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.50
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.50
|YEAR Low/High
|5.25
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.25
|
|15.00
