Towa Sokki Ltd

Incorporated in 1993, the company is promoted by Mr Omprakash Bansal, Mr Satyanarayanan Bansal, Sushila Bansal, Suman Bansal. The company is engaged in the manufacture, buy, sell, export, import of all types of electronic, engineering, drawing and allied components. In Mar.'96 the company came out with a public issue of 50,31,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each for cash at par to part finance the ...> More