TPI India Ltd.

BSE: 500421 Sector: Industrials
NSE: TPINDIA ISIN Code: INE578C01021
BSE LIVE 11:25 | 12 Jan TPI India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan TPI India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.09
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.30
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 6.24
52-Week low 1.87
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.09
Sell Qty 120.00
About TPI India Ltd.

TPI India Ltd

Tarapur Packaging Industries (TPI) was incorporated as a private limited company under the name Tarapur Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd in Apr.'82. It was converted into a public limited company under its current name in Oct.'90. TPI was promoted by Hasmukh C Parekh and his family. TPI manufactures flexible intermediate bulk containers, polycoated papers, PE tarpaulins, and PE bags.

TPI India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -2.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.88
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

TPI India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.57 8.26 -20.46
Other Income 0.07 -
Total Income 6.64 8.26 -19.61
Total Expenses 6.48 8.23 -21.26
Operating Profit 0.16 0.03 433.33
Net Profit -0.28 -1.1 74.55
Equity Capital 4.3 4.3 -
TPI India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Venlon Ent 4.02 7.49 21.00
Expo Gas Contain 10.99 1.85 20.91
Rathi Graphic 12.50 2.80 20.55
TPI India 4.09 -4.88 17.59
Raj Packaging 36.70 4.56 16.77
Trans Freight 22.25 0.00 16.20
Ocean Agro (I) 23.20 -0.85 15.64
TPI India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 93.61
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 5.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.81
TPI India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.12% -0.94%
1 Month NA NA -1.73% -0.91%
3 Month NA NA 1.44% 0.92%
6 Month NA NA 4.82% 4.28%
1 Year NA NA 16.45% 16.05%
3 Year NA NA 16.51% 18.31%

TPI India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.09
4.09
Week Low/High 0.00
4.09
Month Low/High 0.00
4.09
YEAR Low/High 1.87
6.00
All TIME Low/High 1.20
61.00

