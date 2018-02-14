TPI India Ltd.
|BSE: 500421
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: TPINDIA
|ISIN Code: INE578C01021
|BSE LIVE 11:25 | 12 Jan
|TPI India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|TPI India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.09
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.30
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|6.24
|52-Week low
|1.87
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.09
|Sell Qty
|120.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About TPI India Ltd.
Tarapur Packaging Industries (TPI) was incorporated as a private limited company under the name Tarapur Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd in Apr.'82. It was converted into a public limited company under its current name in Oct.'90. TPI was promoted by Hasmukh C Parekh and his family. TPI manufactures flexible intermediate bulk containers, polycoated papers, PE tarpaulins, and PE bags. It has a tech...> More
TPI India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|18
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-2.17
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-1.88
TPI India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.57
|8.26
|-20.46
|Other Income
|0.07
|-
|Total Income
|6.64
|8.26
|-19.61
|Total Expenses
|6.48
|8.23
|-21.26
|Operating Profit
|0.16
|0.03
|433.33
|Net Profit
|-0.28
|-1.1
|74.55
|Equity Capital
|4.3
|4.3
|-
TPI India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Venlon Ent
|4.02
|7.49
|21.00
|Expo Gas Contain
|10.99
|1.85
|20.91
|Rathi Graphic
|12.50
|2.80
|20.55
|TPI India
|4.09
|-4.88
|17.59
|Raj Packaging
|36.70
|4.56
|16.77
|Trans Freight
|22.25
|0.00
|16.20
|Ocean Agro (I)
|23.20
|-0.85
|15.64
TPI India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
TPI India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.12%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.73%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.44%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.82%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.45%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.51%
|18.31%
TPI India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.09
|
|4.09
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.09
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.09
|YEAR Low/High
|1.87
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.20
|
|61.00
Quick Links for TPI India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices