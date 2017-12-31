Trade-Wings Ltd

Trade-Wings Apparels (TWAL) was incorporated as a private limited company in Jun.'93 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Feb.'95. It was promoted by Shailendra Mittal, Sunil Mittal and Sanjay Mittal. TWAL manufactures and deals in jeans, trousers and shirts under the Jordache, US, brand name at its factory in Andheri, Bombay. It has a marketing tie-up with Jeans Ea...> More