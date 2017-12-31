Trade-Wings Ltd.
|BSE: 509953
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE961E01017
|BSE LIVE 14:54 | 09 Mar
|63.65
|
-0.85
(-1.32%)
|
OPEN
63.65
|
HIGH
63.65
|
LOW
63.65
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Trade-Wings Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|63.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|64.50
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|90.50
|52-Week low
|63.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|63.65
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Trade-Wings Ltd.
Trade-Wings Apparels (TWAL) was incorporated as a private limited company in Jun.'93 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Feb.'95. It was promoted by Shailendra Mittal, Sunil Mittal and Sanjay Mittal. TWAL manufactures and deals in jeans, trousers and shirts under the Jordache, US, brand name at its factory in Andheri, Bombay. It has a marketing tie-up with Jeans Ea...> More
Trade-Wings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|19
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|16.85
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.78
Trade-Wings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.69
|4.27
|-13.58
|Other Income
|1.26
|0.66
|90.91
|Total Income
|4.95
|4.93
|0.41
|Total Expenses
|3.86
|4.22
|-8.53
|Operating Profit
|1.08
|0.71
|52.11
|Net Profit
|0.26
|0.05
|420
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
|-
Trade-Wings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ashika Credit
|28.80
|1.95
|20.13
|B N Rathi Sec.
|39.55
|1.28
|19.93
|Vertex Secur.
|2.60
|2.36
|19.24
|Trade-Wings
|63.65
|-1.32
|19.10
|Econo Trade Indi
|10.14
|0.00
|18.93
|NPR Finance
|31.45
|4.49
|18.84
|Advik Capital
|4.03
|0.25
|18.50
Trade-Wings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Trade-Wings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.32%
|-0.71%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.29%
|-0.67%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.89%
|1.16%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.28%
|4.53%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.96%
|16.33%
|3 Year
|-38.35%
|NA
|17.03%
|18.59%
Trade-Wings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|63.65
|
|63.65
|Week Low/High
|63.65
|
|64.00
|Month Low/High
|63.65
|
|64.00
|YEAR Low/High
|63.65
|
|91.00
|All TIME Low/High
|40.15
|
|332.00
Quick Links for Trade-Wings:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices