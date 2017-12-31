JUST IN
Trade-Wings Ltd.

BSE: 509953 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE961E01017
BSE LIVE 14:54 | 09 Mar 63.65 -0.85
(-1.32%)
OPEN

63.65

 HIGH

63.65

 LOW

63.65
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Trade-Wings Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Trade-Wings Ltd.

Trade-Wings Ltd

Trade-Wings Apparels (TWAL) was incorporated as a private limited company in Jun.'93 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Feb.'95. It was promoted by Shailendra Mittal, Sunil Mittal and Sanjay Mittal. TWAL manufactures and deals in jeans, trousers and shirts under the Jordache, US, brand name at its factory in Andheri, Bombay. It has a marketing tie-up with Jeans Ea...> More

Trade-Wings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Trade-Wings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.69 4.27 -13.58
Other Income 1.26 0.66 90.91
Total Income 4.95 4.93 0.41
Total Expenses 3.86 4.22 -8.53
Operating Profit 1.08 0.71 52.11
Net Profit 0.26 0.05 420
Equity Capital 3 3 -
> More on Trade-Wings Ltd Financials Results

Trade-Wings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ashika Credit 28.80 1.95 20.13
B N Rathi Sec. 39.55 1.28 19.93
Vertex Secur. 2.60 2.36 19.24
Trade-Wings 63.65 -1.32 19.10
Econo Trade Indi 10.14 0.00 18.93
NPR Finance 31.45 4.49 18.84
Advik Capital 4.03 0.25 18.50
> More on Trade-Wings Ltd Peer Group

Trade-Wings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.97
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 4.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.65
> More on Trade-Wings Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Trade-Wings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.32% -0.71%
1 Month NA NA -1.29% -0.67%
3 Month NA NA 1.89% 1.16%
6 Month NA NA 5.28% 4.53%
1 Year NA NA 16.96% 16.33%
3 Year -38.35% NA 17.03% 18.59%

Trade-Wings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 63.65
63.65
Week Low/High 63.65
64.00
Month Low/High 63.65
64.00
YEAR Low/High 63.65
91.00
All TIME Low/High 40.15
332.00

