Trans Asia Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 530783 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE321C01018
BSE 14:59 | 03 Oct Trans Asia Corporation Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Trans Asia Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.04
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.90
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 3.04
52-Week low 2.85
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.76
Sell Qty 180.00
About Trans Asia Corporation Ltd.

Trans Asia Corporation Ltd

Trans Asia Corporation Limited (TACL), is a Bombay Stock Exchange listed company. TACL has been trading & merchandising in steel, chemicals, polymers and various agro based products in all the principal world markets and to the end users in major consumption market for long time. Capitalizing on India's vast geographical spread and range of reasons, they successfully have been able to provide supe...> More

Trans Asia Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Trans Asia Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.02 -50
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.02 50
Net Profit -0.01 -0.02 50
Equity Capital 5.21 5.21 -
Trans Asia Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj. Meditech 4.10 0.00 1.69
A F Enterprises 4.00 -4.99 1.60
Solis Marketing 0.52 -3.70 1.60
Trans Asia Corpo 3.04 4.83 1.58
SPS Intl. 4.75 -5.00 1.53
Yarn Syndicate 4.05 -4.26 1.52
Silveroak Comm 5.24 0.00 1.44
Trans Asia Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 12.48
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 39.06
Trans Asia Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Trans Asia Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.04
3.04
Week Low/High 0.00
3.04
Month Low/High 0.00
3.04
YEAR Low/High 2.85
3.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
35.00

Quick Links for Trans Asia Corporation: