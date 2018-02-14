You are here » Home
Trans Asia Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 530783
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE321C01018
|
BSE
14:59 | 03 Oct
|
Trans Asia Corporation Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Trans Asia Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.04
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.90
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|3.04
|52-Week low
|2.85
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.76
|Sell Qty
|180.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Trans Asia Corporation Ltd.
Trans Asia Corporation Ltd
Trans Asia Corporation Limited (TACL), is a Bombay Stock Exchange listed company. TACL has been trading & merchandising in steel, chemicals, polymers and various agro based products in all the principal world markets and to the end users in major consumption market for long time. Capitalizing on India's vast geographical spread and range of reasons, they successfully have been able to provide supe...> More
Trans Asia Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Trans Asia Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
Trans Asia Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Trans Asia Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Trans Asia Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Trans Asia Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.04
|
|3.04
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.04
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.04
|YEAR Low/High
|2.85
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|35.00
