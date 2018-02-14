You are here » Home
Trans Financial Resources Ltd.
|BSE: 526961
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE404B01014
|
BSE
14:36 | 05 Jan
|
Trans Financial Resources Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Trans Financial Resources Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|20.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.95
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|20.00
|52-Week low
|19.00
|P/E
|222.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|20.00
|Sell Qty
|199.00
About Trans Financial Resources Ltd.
Trans Financial Resources Ltd
Incorporated in Sep.'94, Trans Financial Resources was promoted by Hemrajsinh Vaghela and his associates. The company is engaged in financial consultancy lease and hire-purchase syndication arranging bill discounting limits, inter-corporate deposits, bridge loan against public issue/right issue, capital structuring, etc, and consultancy to public/right issue.
In Feb.'95, the company came out w...> More
Trans Financial Resources Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Trans Financial Resources Ltd - Financial Results
Trans Financial Resources Ltd - Peer Group
Trans Financial Resources Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Trans Financial Resources Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Trans Financial Resources Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|20.00
|
|20.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|20.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.00
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|23.00
Quick Links for Trans Financial Resources: