Trans Financial Resources Ltd.

BSE: 526961 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE404B01014
BSE 14:36 | 05 Jan Trans Financial Resources Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Trans Financial Resources Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 20.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 19.95
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 20.00
52-Week low 19.00
P/E 222.22
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 20.00
Sell Qty 199.00
About Trans Financial Resources Ltd.

Trans Financial Resources Ltd

Incorporated in Sep.'94, Trans Financial Resources was promoted by Hemrajsinh Vaghela and his associates. The company is engaged in financial consultancy lease and hire-purchase syndication arranging bill discounting limits, inter-corporate deposits, bridge loan against public issue/right issue, capital structuring, etc, and consultancy to public/right issue. In Feb.'95, the company came out w...> More

Trans Financial Resources Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.09
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 222.22
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -8.54
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Trans Financial Resources Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 0.03 33.33
Other Income -
Total Income 0.04 0.03 33.33
Total Expenses 0.02 0.02 0
Operating Profit 0.02 0.01 100
Net Profit 0.02 0.01 100
Equity Capital 5.02 5.02 -
> More on Trans Financial Resources Ltd Financials Results

Trans Financial Resources Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Titan Securities 5.32 -4.83 13.31
Mathew Easow Res 19.15 -4.96 12.73
Action Fin.Serv 9.15 0.00 11.44
Trans Fin. Res. 20.00 0.25 10.04
GFL Financials 3.53 0.00 5.30
Relic Tech. 13.04 -3.76 4.69
Swarna Secur. 14.25 0.00 4.28
> More on Trans Financial Resources Ltd Peer Group

Trans Financial Resources Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.12
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 65.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.79
> More on Trans Financial Resources Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Trans Financial Resources Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Trans Financial Resources Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 20.00
20.00
Week Low/High 0.00
20.00
Month Low/High 0.00
20.00
YEAR Low/High 19.00
20.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
23.00

