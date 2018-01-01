You are here » Home
Trans Freight Containers Ltd.
|BSE: 513063
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: TRANSFREIT
|ISIN Code: INE360D01014
|
BSE
LIVE
11:48 | 12 Mar
|
22.25
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
22.25
|
HIGH
22.25
|
LOW
22.25
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Trans Freight Containers Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Trans Freight Containers Ltd.
Trans Freight Containers Ltd
Trans Freight Containers Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and export of marine freight cargo containers. The company also manufactures truck body panels which have applications in the pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, electronic and the White goods industries. The company's headquarter is at Mumbai. They are having their manufacturing facility located at Tarapur in Maharashtra.
Trans Freight Containers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Trans Freight Containers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|0.01
|-
|Other Income
|0.51
|8.85
|-94.24
|Total Income
|0.52
|8.85
|-94.12
|Total Expenses
|0.2
|0.29
|-31.03
|Operating Profit
|0.31
|8.57
|-96.38
|Net Profit
|0.24
|6.7
|-96.42
|Equity Capital
|7.28
|7.28
| -
Trans Freight Containers Ltd - Peer Group
Trans Freight Containers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Trans Freight Containers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.58%
|-0.29%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.04%
|-0.25%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.15%
|1.59%
|6 Month
|133.96%
|NA
|5.55%
|4.97%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.26%
|16.82%
|3 Year
|110.90%
|NA
|17.33%
|19.09%
Trans Freight Containers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|22.25
|
|22.25
|Week Low/High
|22.25
|
|22.00
|Month Low/High
|22.25
|
|22.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.17
|
|22.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|8500.00
Quick Links for Trans Freight Containers: