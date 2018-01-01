JUST IN
Trans Freight Containers Ltd.

BSE: 513063 Sector: Industrials
NSE: TRANSFREIT ISIN Code: INE360D01014
BSE LIVE 11:48 | 12 Mar 22.25 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

22.25

 HIGH

22.25

 LOW

22.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Trans Freight Containers Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Trans Freight Containers Ltd.

Trans Freight Containers Ltd

Trans Freight Containers Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and export of marine freight cargo containers. The company also manufactures truck body panels which have applications in the pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, electronic and the White goods industries. The company's headquarter is at Mumbai. They are having their manufacturing facility located at Tarapur in Maharashtra.

Trans Freight Containers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 317.86
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 47.47
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Trans Freight Containers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income 0.51 8.85 -94.24
Total Income 0.52 8.85 -94.12
Total Expenses 0.2 0.29 -31.03
Operating Profit 0.31 8.57 -96.38
Net Profit 0.24 6.7 -96.42
Equity Capital 7.28 7.28 -
Trans Freight Containers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Raj Packaging 42.00 19.66 19.19
TPI India 4.09 -4.88 17.59
Ocean Agro (I) 24.55 4.91 16.55
Trans Freight 22.25 0.00 16.20
Urbaknitt Fabs 49.15 0.00 15.14
Salguti Industri 19.00 -5.00 14.33
Jumbo Bag 14.85 3.13 12.43
Trans Freight Containers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.22
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 24.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.76
Trans Freight Containers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.58% -0.29%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.04% -0.25%
3 Month NA NA 2.15% 1.59%
6 Month 133.96% NA 5.55% 4.97%
1 Year NA NA 17.26% 16.82%
3 Year 110.90% NA 17.33% 19.09%

Trans Freight Containers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 22.25
22.25
Week Low/High 22.25
22.00
Month Low/High 22.25
22.00
YEAR Low/High 8.17
22.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
8500.00

