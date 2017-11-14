Trans Medicare Ltd.
|BSE: 524484
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE358P01012
|BSE 13:32 | 12 Jan
|Trans Medicare Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Trans Medicare Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.00
|VOLUME
|700
|52-Week high
|8.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.00
|Sell Qty
|600.00
About Trans Medicare Ltd.
Trans Medicare Ltd
Trans Medicare Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-16.91
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.47
Announcement
Trans Medicare Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|5.16
|5.16
|-
Trans Medicare Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Zyden Gentec
|0.87
|-4.40
|4.83
|Saamya Biotech
|1.89
|0.00
|4.70
|Kamron Labs.
|7.14
|-4.80
|4.18
|Trans Medicare
|8.00
|0.00
|4.13
|Sword & Shield
|7.86
|0.00
|4.05
|Zenith Health
|0.66
|4.76
|3.54
|Elder Health
|8.55
|-5.00
|3.42
Trans Medicare Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Trans Medicare Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Trans Medicare Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.00
|
|8.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|25.00
