JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Trans Medicare Ltd

Trans Medicare Ltd.

BSE: 524484 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE358P01012
BSE 13:32 | 12 Jan Trans Medicare Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Trans Medicare Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 8.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.00
VOLUME 700
52-Week high 8.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.00
Sell Qty 600.00
OPEN 8.00
CLOSE 8.00
VOLUME 700
52-Week high 8.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.00
Sell Qty 600.00

About Trans Medicare Ltd.

Trans Medicare Ltd

Trans Medicare Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -16.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Trans Medicare Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 5.16 5.16 -
> More on Trans Medicare Ltd Financials Results

Trans Medicare Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Zyden Gentec 0.87 -4.40 4.83
Saamya Biotech 1.89 0.00 4.70
Kamron Labs. 7.14 -4.80 4.18
Trans Medicare 8.00 0.00 4.13
Sword & Shield 7.86 0.00 4.05
Zenith Health 0.66 4.76 3.54
Elder Health 8.55 -5.00 3.42
> More on Trans Medicare Ltd Peer Group

Trans Medicare Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.59
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 65.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.80
> More on Trans Medicare Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Trans Medicare Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Trans Medicare Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.00
8.00
Week Low/High 0.00
8.00
Month Low/High 0.00
8.00
YEAR Low/High 0.00
8.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
25.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Trans Medicare: