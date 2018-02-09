Transchem Ltd.
|BSE: 500422
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: TRANSCHEM
|ISIN Code: INE019B01010
|BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|33.90
|
-0.60
(-1.74%)
|
OPEN
35.20
|
HIGH
36.00
|
LOW
32.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Transchem Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Transchem Ltd.
Transchem (TL) was incorporated as a private limited company on 18 Nov.'76 and converted into a public limited company on 13 Apr.'92. The company is promoted by Chemitex Corporation in association with Rajen Desai,who is the chairman of the company. TL came out with a public issue of 14.22 lac zero-interest FCDs of Rs.120.00 at par aggregating Rs.17.07 crores in Oct.'93, to meet part of the cap...> More
Transchem Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|41
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|30.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.12
Announcement
Transchem Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.42
|33.33
|Total Income
|0.56
|0.42
|33.33
|Total Expenses
|0.17
|0.39
|-56.41
|Operating Profit
|0.39
|0.04
|875
|Net Profit
|0.15
|-0.22
|168.18
|Equity Capital
|12.24
|12.24
|-
Transchem Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|BDH Inds.
|74.40
|0.00
|42.85
|Parnax Lab
|50.00
|-1.86
|42.50
|Fredun Pharma
|142.70
|0.00
|41.81
|Transchem
|33.90
|-1.74
|41.49
|Medico Remedies
|98.95
|2.01
|41.06
|Smruthi Organic
|104.95
|-0.99
|40.09
|Makers Labs.
|80.00
|3.36
|39.36
Transchem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Transchem Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.89%
|NA
|-0.11%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-12.18%
|NA
|-1.72%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|17.10%
|NA
|1.45%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|21.72%
|NA
|4.82%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|109.26%
|NA
|16.46%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|47.39%
|NA
|16.52%
|18.30%
Transchem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|32.50
|
|36.00
|Week Low/High
|31.50
|
|36.00
|Month Low/High
|31.50
|
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.00
|
|43.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.55
|
|450.00
