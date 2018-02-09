Transchem Ltd

Transchem (TL) was incorporated as a private limited company on 18 Nov.'76 and converted into a public limited company on 13 Apr.'92. The company is promoted by Chemitex Corporation in association with Rajen Desai,who is the chairman of the company. TL came out with a public issue of 14.22 lac zero-interest FCDs of Rs.120.00 at par aggregating Rs.17.07 crores in Oct.'93, to meet part of the cap...> More