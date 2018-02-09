JUST IN
Transchem Ltd.

BSE: 500422 Sector: Health care
NSE: TRANSCHEM ISIN Code: INE019B01010
BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 33.90 -0.60
(-1.74%)
OPEN

35.20

 HIGH

36.00

 LOW

32.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Transchem Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Transchem Ltd.

Transchem Ltd

Transchem (TL) was incorporated as a private limited company on 18 Nov.'76 and converted into a public limited company on 13 Apr.'92. The company is promoted by Chemitex Corporation in association with Rajen Desai,who is the chairman of the company. TL came out with a public issue of 14.22 lac zero-interest FCDs of Rs.120.00 at par aggregating Rs.17.07 crores in Oct.'93, to meet part of the cap...

Transchem Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   41
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 30.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Transchem Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.56 0.42 33.33
Total Income 0.56 0.42 33.33
Total Expenses 0.17 0.39 -56.41
Operating Profit 0.39 0.04 875
Net Profit 0.15 -0.22 168.18
Equity Capital 12.24 12.24 -
> More on Transchem Ltd Financials Results

Transchem Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
BDH Inds. 74.40 0.00 42.85
Parnax Lab 50.00 -1.86 42.50
Fredun Pharma 142.70 0.00 41.81
Transchem 33.90 -1.74 41.49
Medico Remedies 98.95 2.01 41.06
Smruthi Organic 104.95 -0.99 40.09
Makers Labs. 80.00 3.36 39.36
> More on Transchem Ltd Peer Group

Transchem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.92
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 37.66
> More on Transchem Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Transchem Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.89% NA -0.11% -0.95%
1 Month -12.18% NA -1.72% -0.92%
3 Month 17.10% NA 1.45% 0.91%
6 Month 21.72% NA 4.82% 4.27%
1 Year 109.26% NA 16.46% 16.04%
3 Year 47.39% NA 16.52% 18.30%

Transchem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 32.50
36.00
Week Low/High 31.50
36.00
Month Low/High 31.50
41.00
YEAR Low/High 16.00
43.00
All TIME Low/High 2.55
450.00

