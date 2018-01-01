JUST IN
Transcorp International Ltd.

BSE: 532410 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE330E01023
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 32.85 0.85
(2.66%)
OPEN

31.35

 HIGH

33.10

 LOW

31.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Transcorp International Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Transcorp International Ltd.

Transcorp International Ltd

Transcorp International Limited mainly deals in foreign exchange & money transfers and is an authorised money changer. During 2001 Wheels International Ltd a company dealing in travel & tours related activites merged in it....> More

Transcorp International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   84
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.63
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 52.14
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   8.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.50
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.88
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Transcorp International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 222.1 172.32 28.89
Other Income 0.2 0.23 -13.04
Total Income 222.3 172.55 28.83
Total Expenses 220.9 170.82 29.32
Operating Profit 1.4 1.73 -19.08
Net Profit 0.14 0.36 -61.11
Equity Capital 5.09 5.09 -
Transcorp International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Divyashakti Gran 94.95 3.21 97.51
Eco Recyc. 55.30 -4.66 97.00
Aro Granite Inds 57.75 -1.45 88.36
Transcorp Intl. 32.85 2.66 83.60
Mukta Agricultur 37.75 0.00 81.84
Agri-Tech India 131.80 -1.49 78.29
Jupiter Info. 77.70 0.78 77.86
Transcorp International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.22
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.30
Transcorp International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.65% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.44% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.94% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -22.89% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 84.03% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 291.07% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Transcorp International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 31.35
33.10
Week Low/High 30.60
35.00
Month Low/High 30.60
40.00
YEAR Low/High 15.45
62.00
All TIME Low/High 0.59
62.00

