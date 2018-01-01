You are here » Home
Transcorp International Ltd.
|BSE: 532410
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE330E01023
|
BSE
15:15 | 12 Mar
|
32.85
|
0.85
(2.66%)
|
OPEN
31.35
|
HIGH
33.10
|
LOW
31.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Transcorp International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|31.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|32.00
|VOLUME
|1257
|52-Week high
|61.50
|52-Week low
|15.45
|P/E
|52.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|84
|Buy Price
|31.95
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|32.85
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Transcorp International Ltd.
Transcorp International Ltd
Transcorp International Limited mainly deals in foreign exchange & money transfers and is an authorised money changer. During 2001 Wheels International Ltd a company dealing in travel & tours related activites merged in it....> More
Transcorp International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Transcorp International Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Transcorp International Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|222.1
|172.32
|28.89
|Other Income
|0.2
|0.23
|-13.04
|Total Income
|222.3
|172.55
|28.83
|Total Expenses
|220.9
|170.82
|29.32
|Operating Profit
|1.4
|1.73
|-19.08
|Net Profit
|0.14
|0.36
|-61.11
|Equity Capital
|5.09
|5.09
| -
Transcorp International Ltd - Peer Group
Transcorp International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Transcorp International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.65%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.44%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.94%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-22.89%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|84.03%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|291.07%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Transcorp International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|31.35
|
|33.10
|Week Low/High
|30.60
|
|35.00
|Month Low/High
|30.60
|
|40.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.45
|
|62.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.59
|
|62.00
