Transgene Biotek Ltd.
|BSE: 526139
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE773D01018
|BSE 15:48 | 12 Mar
|2.25
|
-0.10
(-4.26%)
|
OPEN
2.35
|
HIGH
2.42
|
LOW
2.24
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Transgene Biotek Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.35
|VOLUME
|27356
|52-Week high
|3.49
|52-Week low
|1.69
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.25
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Transgene Biotek Ltd.
Transgene Biotek was incorporated as a private limited company in Mar.'90 and was converted into a public limited company in Nov.'90. The company is engaged in the research and development and manufacture of various medical reagents, both chemical and immuno-diagnostic reagents for the qualitative and quantitative estimation of bio-chemical parameters and diagnosis of diseases respectively. ...> More
Transgene Biotek Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|17
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.69
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.48
Announcement
-
This Is To Inform You That A Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Will Be Held On 14Th February 2018
-
Regulation 13(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations 2015.
-
-
Board Meeting Of Our Company Is To Be Held On 13Th November 2017 To Approve The Financial Results Of
-
-
Transgene Biotek Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.12
|0.15
|-20
|Other Income
|2.08
|-
|Total Income
|2.21
|0.15
|1373.33
|Total Expenses
|0.18
|0.31
|-41.94
|Operating Profit
|2.03
|-0.16
|1368.75
|Net Profit
|-0.52
|-5.23
|90.06
|Equity Capital
|75.77
|75.77
|-
Transgene Biotek Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kids Medical
|28.50
|-5.00
|20.21
|Span Divergent
|34.05
|0.00
|18.59
|Looks Health
|16.45
|4.78
|17.27
|Transgene Biotek
|2.25
|-4.26
|17.05
|Chennai Meena
|22.55
|1.81
|16.84
|Soni Medicare
|35.20
|0.14
|15.00
|Dhanvantri Jeev.
|32.30
|0.00
|13.24
Transgene Biotek Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Transgene Biotek Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-16.36%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|2.27%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|4.65%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-6.64%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|5.14%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|4.17%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Transgene Biotek Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.24
|
|2.42
|Week Low/High
|2.24
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.04
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.69
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|323.00
