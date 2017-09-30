JUST IN
Transgene Biotek Ltd.

BSE: 526139 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE773D01018
BSE 15:48 | 12 Mar 2.25 -0.10
(-4.26%)
OPEN

2.35

 HIGH

2.42

 LOW

2.24
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Transgene Biotek Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Transgene Biotek Ltd.

Transgene Biotek Ltd

Transgene Biotek was incorporated as a private limited company in Mar.'90 and was converted into a public limited company in Nov.'90. The company is engaged in the research and development and manufacture of various medical reagents, both chemical and immuno-diagnostic reagents for the qualitative and quantitative estimation of bio-chemical parameters and diagnosis of diseases respectively. ...> More

Transgene Biotek Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Transgene Biotek Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.12 0.15 -20
Other Income 2.08 -
Total Income 2.21 0.15 1373.33
Total Expenses 0.18 0.31 -41.94
Operating Profit 2.03 -0.16 1368.75
Net Profit -0.52 -5.23 90.06
Equity Capital 75.77 75.77 -
Transgene Biotek Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kids Medical 28.50 -5.00 20.21
Span Divergent 34.05 0.00 18.59
Looks Health 16.45 4.78 17.27
Transgene Biotek 2.25 -4.26 17.05
Chennai Meena 22.55 1.81 16.84
Soni Medicare 35.20 0.14 15.00
Dhanvantri Jeev. 32.30 0.00 13.24
Transgene Biotek Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 21.68
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 65.39
Custodians 8.27
Other 4.65
Transgene Biotek Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -16.36% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 2.27% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 4.65% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -6.64% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 5.14% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 4.17% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Transgene Biotek Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.24
2.42
Week Low/High 2.24
3.00
Month Low/High 2.04
3.00
YEAR Low/High 1.69
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
323.00

