Transglobe Foods Ltd.

BSE: 519367 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE213P01019
BSE 11:59 | 12 Mar 5.99 -0.31
(-4.92%)
OPEN

6.00

 HIGH

6.00

 LOW

5.99
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Transglobe Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 6.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.30
VOLUME 750
52-Week high 10.89
52-Week low 4.18
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 5.99
Sell Qty 15.00
About Transglobe Foods Ltd.

Transglobe Foods Ltd

Transglobe Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] -19.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Transglobe Foods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.4 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.4 -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.59 -94.92
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.19 84.21
Net Profit -0.03 -0.19 84.21
Equity Capital 3.17 3.17 -
> More on Transglobe Foods Ltd Financials Results

Transglobe Foods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Goldcoin Health 7.58 4.12 2.27
Natura Hue Chem 4.37 0.00 1.81
IB Infotech 13.78 0.00 1.76
Transglobe Foods 5.99 -4.92 1.74
Cont. Chemicals 6.77 4.96 0.68
> More on Transglobe Foods Ltd Peer Group

Transglobe Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 14.30
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 66.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.01
> More on Transglobe Foods Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Transglobe Foods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.67% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -36.28% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -97.32% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Transglobe Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.99
6.00
Week Low/High 5.99
6.00
Month Low/High 5.99
6.00
YEAR Low/High 4.18
11.00
All TIME Low/High 4.18
262.00

