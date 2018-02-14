Transglobe Foods Ltd.
|BSE: 519367
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE213P01019
|BSE 11:59 | 12 Mar
|5.99
|
-0.31
(-4.92%)
|
OPEN
6.00
|
HIGH
6.00
|
LOW
5.99
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Transglobe Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.30
|VOLUME
|750
|52-Week high
|10.89
|52-Week low
|4.18
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.99
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Transglobe Foods Ltd.
Transglobe Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-19.32
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday 14Th February 2018.
-
Revised Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September2017.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday 13Th December 2017.
-
Compliance Certificate - Regulation 7 (3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements)
Transglobe Foods Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.4
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.4
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.59
|-94.92
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-0.19
|84.21
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-0.19
|84.21
|Equity Capital
|3.17
|3.17
|-
Transglobe Foods Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Goldcoin Health
|7.58
|4.12
|2.27
|Natura Hue Chem
|4.37
|0.00
|1.81
|IB Infotech
|13.78
|0.00
|1.76
|Transglobe Foods
|5.99
|-4.92
|1.74
|Cont. Chemicals
|6.77
|4.96
|0.68
Transglobe Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Transglobe Foods Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.67%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-36.28%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-97.32%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Transglobe Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.99
|
|6.00
|Week Low/High
|5.99
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|5.99
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.18
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.18
|
|262.00
Quick Links for Transglobe Foods:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices