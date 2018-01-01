JUST IN
Transpek Industry Ltd.

BSE: 506687 Sector: Industrials
NSE: TRANSPEK ISIN Code: INE687A01016
BSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar 1247.00 7.75
(0.63%)
OPEN

1250.00

 HIGH

1250.00

 LOW

1235.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Transpek Industry Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1250.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1239.25
VOLUME 1507
52-Week high 1493.00
52-Week low 552.20
P/E 27.44
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 697
Buy Price 1235.15
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 1248.90
Sell Qty 11.00
About Transpek Industry Ltd.

Transpek Industry Ltd

Established in 1965, Transpek Industry (TIL) went public in Sep.'78. It started with the manufacture of acrylic plastic sheets at its plant at Atladra (Vadodra district), Gujarat. In 1969, it discontinued manufacturing acrylic sheets and started manufacturing chemicals. TIL started off with products like sodium hexameta phosphate, sodium tripoly phosphate, phosphoric acid, etc. In 1978, it exp...> More

Transpek Industry Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   697
EPS - TTM () [*S] 45.44
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.44
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   90.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.73
Book Value / Share () [*S] 382.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Transpek Industry Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 96.54 86.07 12.16
Other Income 0.19 0.29 -34.48
Total Income 96.73 86.36 12.01
Total Expenses 80.71 69.38 16.33
Operating Profit 16.02 16.98 -5.65
Net Profit 6.31 7.32 -13.8
Equity Capital 5.59 5.59 -
Transpek Industry Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Foseco India 1540.00 -2.06 984.06
Ultramarine Pig. 310.90 0.52 907.83
Goa Carbon 903.00 2.48 826.24
Transpek Inds. 1247.00 0.63 697.07
Sh.Pushkar Chem. 228.15 1.09 689.47
Fineotex Chem 55.90 -4.36 627.76
Vivimed Labs. 74.50 3.62 614.62
Transpek Industry Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.09
Banks/FIs 3.76
FIIs 0.02
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.94
Transpek Industry Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.00% NA 0.06% -0.86%
1 Month -2.32% NA -1.55% -0.82%
3 Month -7.28% NA 1.62% 1.01%
6 Month 38.05% NA 5.00% 4.37%
1 Year 116.66% NA 16.66% 16.15%
3 Year 398.60% NA 16.72% 18.41%

Transpek Industry Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1235.00
1250.00
Week Low/High 1225.00
1283.00
Month Low/High 1225.00
1333.00
YEAR Low/High 552.20
1493.00
All TIME Low/High 6.90
1493.00

