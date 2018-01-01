Transpek Industry Ltd.
|BSE: 506687
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: TRANSPEK
|ISIN Code: INE687A01016
|BSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar
|1247.00
|
7.75
(0.63%)
|
OPEN
1250.00
|
HIGH
1250.00
|
LOW
1235.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Transpek Industry Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1250.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1239.25
|VOLUME
|1507
|52-Week high
|1493.00
|52-Week low
|552.20
|P/E
|27.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|697
|Buy Price
|1235.15
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|1248.90
|Sell Qty
|11.00
About Transpek Industry Ltd.
Established in 1965, Transpek Industry (TIL) went public in Sep.'78. It started with the manufacture of acrylic plastic sheets at its plant at Atladra (Vadodra district), Gujarat. In 1969, it discontinued manufacturing acrylic sheets and started manufacturing chemicals. TIL started off with products like sodium hexameta phosphate, sodium tripoly phosphate, phosphoric acid, etc. In 1978, it exp...
Transpek Industry Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|697
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|45.44
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|27.44
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|90.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.73
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|382.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.26
-
Compliance Under Regulation 44(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
-
Investor Compliant Certificate For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Transpek Industry Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|96.54
|86.07
|12.16
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.29
|-34.48
|Total Income
|96.73
|86.36
|12.01
|Total Expenses
|80.71
|69.38
|16.33
|Operating Profit
|16.02
|16.98
|-5.65
|Net Profit
|6.31
|7.32
|-13.8
|Equity Capital
|5.59
|5.59
|-
Transpek Industry Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Foseco India
|1540.00
|-2.06
|984.06
|Ultramarine Pig.
|310.90
|0.52
|907.83
|Goa Carbon
|903.00
|2.48
|826.24
|Transpek Inds.
|1247.00
|0.63
|697.07
|Sh.Pushkar Chem.
|228.15
|1.09
|689.47
|Fineotex Chem
|55.90
|-4.36
|627.76
|Vivimed Labs.
|74.50
|3.62
|614.62
Transpek Industry Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Transpek Industry Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.00%
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|-2.32%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-7.28%
|NA
|1.62%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|38.05%
|NA
|5.00%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|116.66%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|398.60%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.41%
Transpek Industry Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1235.00
|
|1250.00
|Week Low/High
|1225.00
|
|1283.00
|Month Low/High
|1225.00
|
|1333.00
|YEAR Low/High
|552.20
|
|1493.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.90
|
|1493.00
