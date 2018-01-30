You are here » Home
TRC Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 511730
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE759D01017
BSE
LIVE
12:53 | 12 Mar
16.80
0.75
(4.67%)
OPEN
16.80
HIGH
16.80
LOW
16.80
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
TRC Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|16.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.05
|VOLUME
|11
|52-Week high
|16.85
|52-Week low
|4.97
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|16.75
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About TRC Financial Services Ltd.
TRC Financial Services Ltd
TRC Financial Services Limited, a non-banking finance company, engaged in loan financing activities in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
TRC Financial Services was incorporated on May 24, 1994, under the name of TRC Financial and Management Services Private Limited and converted into Public limited company on October 12, 1994.
The company has been promoted by T R Chadha, a Charte...> More
TRC Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
TRC Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
TRC Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
TRC Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
TRC Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.63%
|-0.50%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-0.99%
|-0.47%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.20%
|1.37%
|6 Month
|150.37%
|NA
|5.60%
|4.74%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.32%
|16.57%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.38%
|18.83%
TRC Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.80
|
|16.80
|Week Low/High
|16.05
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|16.05
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.97
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|20.00
Quick Links for TRC Financial Services: