TRC Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 511730 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE759D01017
BSE LIVE 12:53 | 12 Mar 16.80 0.75
(4.67%)
OPEN

16.80

 HIGH

16.80

 LOW

16.80
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan TRC Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 16.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 16.05
VOLUME 11
52-Week high 16.85
52-Week low 4.97
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 16.75
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About TRC Financial Services Ltd.

TRC Financial Services Ltd

TRC Financial Services Limited, a non-banking finance company, engaged in loan financing activities in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India. TRC Financial Services was incorporated on May 24, 1994, under the name of TRC Financial and Management Services Private Limited and converted into Public limited company on October 12, 1994. The company has been promoted by T R Chadha, a Charte...> More

TRC Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

TRC Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 0.02 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Total Expenses 0.02 0.02 0
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 5 5 -
TRC Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aadhaar Ventures 0.55 1.85 8.64
Voltaire Leasing 20.90 -1.65 8.61
Manraj Hsg.Fin. 17.00 2.41 8.50
TRC Financial 16.80 4.67 8.40
Available Fin. 8.13 4.90 8.29
Tashi India 110.75 4.98 8.20
Abhinav Leasing 1.60 0.00 8.00
TRC Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.91
Banks/FIs 0.21
FIIs 0.25
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.72
Indian Public 26.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.89
TRC Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.63% -0.50%
1 Month NA NA -0.99% -0.47%
3 Month NA NA 2.20% 1.37%
6 Month 150.37% NA 5.60% 4.74%
1 Year NA NA 17.32% 16.57%
3 Year NA NA 17.38% 18.83%

TRC Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.80
16.80
Week Low/High 16.05
17.00
Month Low/High 16.05
17.00
YEAR Low/High 4.97
17.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
20.00

