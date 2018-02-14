JUST IN
Trend Electronics Ltd.

BSE: 517228 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE219F01017
BSE 14:46 | 19 Feb 11.69 -0.61
(-4.96%)
OPEN

11.69

 HIGH

11.69

 LOW

11.69
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Trend Electronics Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 11.69
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.30
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 22.25
52-Week low 7.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.69
Sell Qty 20.00
OPEN 11.69
CLOSE 12.30
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 22.25
52-Week low 7.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.69
Sell Qty 20.00

About Trend Electronics Ltd.

Trend Electronics Ltd

Incorporated in Jun.'89, Videocon Communications, formerly known as Videocon VCR (VVL), a part of the Videocon group, manufactures VCRs, VCPs and video tape deck mechanisms (VTDM). VCL has a technical-cum-financial agreement with Toshiba, which provides the entire know-how for manufacturing video cassette recorders, video cassette players including tape deck mechanisms, and also trains VVL's em...

Trend Electronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Jun 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -78.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Trend Electronics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 86.7 221.41 -60.84
Other Income 0.85 0.66 28.79
Total Income 87.55 222.07 -60.58
Total Expenses 116.88 214.59 -45.53
Operating Profit -29.33 7.48 -492.11
Net Profit -59.55 -15.52 -283.7
Equity Capital 7.5 7.5 -
Trend Electronics Ltd Financials Results

Trend Electronics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gujarat Poly 13.50 -4.93 11.54
Thakral Services 9.63 4.90 11.30
Calcom Vision 13.47 -1.54 10.92
Trend Electronic 11.69 -4.96 8.77
Artech Power 5.19 4.85 7.70
Fine Line Cir. 11.13 -4.95 5.35
Euro Multivision 2.05 -4.21 4.88
Trend Electronics Ltd Peer Group

Trend Electronics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.89
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 36.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.88
Trend Electronics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Trend Electronics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.96% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 17.13% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 27.76% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -53.52% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Trend Electronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.69
11.69
Week Low/High 0.00
11.69
Month Low/High 11.69
13.00
YEAR Low/High 7.65
22.00
All TIME Low/High 2.20
152.00

