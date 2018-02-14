Trend Electronics Ltd.
|BSE: 517228
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE219F01017
|BSE 14:46 | 19 Feb
|11.69
|
-0.61
(-4.96%)
|
OPEN
11.69
|
HIGH
11.69
|
LOW
11.69
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Trend Electronics Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|11.69
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.30
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|22.25
|52-Week low
|7.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.69
|Sell Qty
|20.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Trend Electronics Ltd.
Incorporated in Jun.'89, Videocon Communications, formerly known as Videocon VCR (VVL), a part of the Videocon group, manufactures VCRs, VCPs and video tape deck mechanisms (VTDM). VCL has a technical-cum-financial agreement with Toshiba, which provides the entire know-how for manufacturing video cassette recorders, video cassette players including tape deck mechanisms, and also trains VVL's em...> More
Trend Electronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Jun 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-78.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.15
Trend Electronics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|86.7
|221.41
|-60.84
|Other Income
|0.85
|0.66
|28.79
|Total Income
|87.55
|222.07
|-60.58
|Total Expenses
|116.88
|214.59
|-45.53
|Operating Profit
|-29.33
|7.48
|-492.11
|Net Profit
|-59.55
|-15.52
|-283.7
|Equity Capital
|7.5
|7.5
|-
Trend Electronics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gujarat Poly
|13.50
|-4.93
|11.54
|Thakral Services
|9.63
|4.90
|11.30
|Calcom Vision
|13.47
|-1.54
|10.92
|Trend Electronic
|11.69
|-4.96
|8.77
|Artech Power
|5.19
|4.85
|7.70
|Fine Line Cir.
|11.13
|-4.95
|5.35
|Euro Multivision
|2.05
|-4.21
|4.88
Trend Electronics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Trend Electronics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.96%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|17.13%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|27.76%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-53.52%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Trend Electronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.69
|
|11.69
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.69
|Month Low/High
|11.69
|
|13.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.65
|
|22.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.20
|
|152.00
