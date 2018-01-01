Trent Ltd

Trent Ltd is a retail operations company that owns and manages a number of retail chains in India. The company operates as Westside, one of India's largest and fastest growing chains of retail stores. They have already established 36 Westside departmental stores measuring 15,000 - 30,000 square feet each, in Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Na...> More