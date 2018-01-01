Trent Ltd.
|BSE: 500251
|Sector: Others
|NSE: TRENT
|ISIN Code: INE849A01020
|BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|320.80
|
-11.60
(-3.49%)
|
OPEN
333.95
|
HIGH
333.95
|
LOW
320.80
|NSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar
|323.55
|
-9.40
(-2.82%)
|
OPEN
332.95
|
HIGH
335.40
|
LOW
323.40
About Trent Ltd.
Trent Ltd is a retail operations company that owns and manages a number of retail chains in India. The company operates as Westside, one of India's largest and fastest growing chains of retail stores. They have already established 36 Westside departmental stores measuring 15,000 - 30,000 square feet each, in Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Na...> More
Trent Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10,660
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.27
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|98.10
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.30
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|47.16
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.80
Trent Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|521.32
|433.56
|20.24
|Other Income
|4.34
|13.17
|-67.05
|Total Income
|525.66
|446.72
|17.67
|Total Expenses
|452.71
|385.13
|17.55
|Operating Profit
|72.95
|61.59
|18.44
|Net Profit
|37.9
|37.23
|1.8
|Equity Capital
|33.23
|33.23
|-
Trent Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Avenue Super.
|1315.30
|0.85
|82085.24
|Future Retail
|501.30
|1.53
|25165.26
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|142.75
|-0.49
|11015.87
|Trent
|320.80
|-3.49
|10660.18
|Future Lifestyle
|386.75
|-0.81
|7363.72
|Shoppers St.
|530.15
|-0.63
|4663.20
|V-Mart Retail
|1887.75
|-1.14
|3416.83
Trent Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Trent Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.62%
|2.71%
|-0.06%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-0.73%
|2.37%
|-1.67%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-2.12%
|-3.59%
|1.50%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|6.63%
|11.47%
|4.88%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|33.81%
|34.28%
|16.52%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|118.17%
|121.66%
|16.58%
|18.23%
Trent Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|320.80
|
|333.95
|Week Low/High
|310.00
|
|344.00
|Month Low/High
|304.00
|
|344.00
|YEAR Low/High
|230.00
|
|361.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.26
|
|361.00
