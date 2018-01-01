JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Trent Ltd

Trent Ltd.

BSE: 500251 Sector: Others
NSE: TRENT ISIN Code: INE849A01020
BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 320.80 -11.60
(-3.49%)
OPEN

333.95

 HIGH

333.95

 LOW

320.80
NSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar 323.55 -9.40
(-2.82%)
OPEN

332.95

 HIGH

335.40

 LOW

323.40
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 333.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 332.40
VOLUME 3177
52-Week high 361.35
52-Week low 230.00
P/E 98.10
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10,660
Buy Price 320.15
Buy Qty 28.00
Sell Price 321.75
Sell Qty 32.00
OPEN 333.95
CLOSE 332.40
VOLUME 3177
52-Week high 361.35
52-Week low 230.00
P/E 98.10
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10,660
Buy Price 320.15
Buy Qty 28.00
Sell Price 321.75
Sell Qty 32.00

About Trent Ltd.

Trent Ltd

Trent Ltd is a retail operations company that owns and manages a number of retail chains in India. The company operates as Westside, one of India's largest and fastest growing chains of retail stores. They have already established 36 Westside departmental stores measuring 15,000 - 30,000 square feet each, in Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Na...> More

Trent Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10,660
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.27
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 98.10
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.30
Book Value / Share () [*S] 47.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Trent Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 521.32 433.56 20.24
Other Income 4.34 13.17 -67.05
Total Income 525.66 446.72 17.67
Total Expenses 452.71 385.13 17.55
Operating Profit 72.95 61.59 18.44
Net Profit 37.9 37.23 1.8
Equity Capital 33.23 33.23 -
> More on Trent Ltd Financials Results

Trent Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Avenue Super. 1315.30 0.85 82085.24
Future Retail 501.30 1.53 25165.26
Aditya Bir. Fas. 142.75 -0.49 11015.87
Trent 320.80 -3.49 10660.18
Future Lifestyle 386.75 -0.81 7363.72
Shoppers St. 530.15 -0.63 4663.20
V-Mart Retail 1887.75 -1.14 3416.83
> More on Trent Ltd Peer Group

Trent Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 32.61
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 25.29
Insurance 1.87
Mutual Funds 10.92
Indian Public 17.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.85
> More on Trent Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Trent Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.62% 2.71% -0.06% -1.00%
1 Month -0.73% 2.37% -1.67% -0.97%
3 Month -2.12% -3.59% 1.50% 0.85%
6 Month 6.63% 11.47% 4.88% 4.21%
1 Year 33.81% 34.28% 16.52% 15.98%
3 Year 118.17% 121.66% 16.58% 18.23%

Trent Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 320.80
333.95
Week Low/High 310.00
344.00
Month Low/High 304.00
344.00
YEAR Low/High 230.00
361.00
All TIME Low/High 1.26
361.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Trent: