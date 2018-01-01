JUST IN
TRF Ltd.

BSE: 505854 Sector: Engineering
NSE: TRF ISIN Code: INE391D01019
BSE LIVE 14:32 | 12 Mar 203.65 -1.55
(-0.76%)
OPEN

208.00

 HIGH

209.55

 LOW

203.65
NSE LIVE 14:20 | 12 Mar 204.55 -0.95
(-0.46%)
OPEN

206.85

 HIGH

210.15

 LOW

202.55
About TRF Ltd.

TRF Ltd

Promoted by TISCO, ACC, Hewitt-Robbins (US) and General Electric (UK), TRFL, formerly known as Tata-Robins-Fraser, was incorporated in 1962. It services core industries like power, mining, coal, fertilisers, cement, ports, etc. Since its inception, TRFL has specialised in the manufacture of advanced systems for conveying, stacking, blending, reclaiming and processing of bulk raw materials. TRFL al...> More

TRF Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   224
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 10 Jul 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -86.77
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

TRF Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 258.51 221.44 16.74
Other Income 4.28 0.78 448.72
Total Income 262.79 222.22 18.26
Total Expenses 266.07 228.79 16.29
Operating Profit -3.28 -6.57 50.08
Net Profit -23.7 -24.46 3.11
Equity Capital 11 11 -
> More on TRF Ltd Financials Results

TRF Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Eimco Elecon(I) 435.50 -1.91 251.28
DE Nora India 443.00 -2.06 235.23
Pitti Lamination 85.50 -1.38 230.68
TRF 203.65 -0.76 224.02
Veljan Denison 980.00 -0.41 220.50
Ador Fontech 109.90 -0.95 192.32
Revathi Equipmnt 576.95 1.77 177.12
> More on TRF Ltd Peer Group

TRF Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.12
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.04
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.95
> More on TRF Ltd Share Holding Pattern

TRF Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.79% -6.64% 0.09% -0.90%
1 Month -13.21% -11.85% -1.53% -0.86%
3 Month -15.92% -19.15% 1.65% 0.96%
6 Month -7.47% -6.13% 5.03% 4.33%
1 Year 4.36% 4.10% 16.69% 16.10%
3 Year -42.19% -43.28% 16.75% 18.36%

TRF Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 203.65
209.55
Week Low/High 196.00
221.00
Month Low/High 196.00
243.00
YEAR Low/High 188.00
321.00
All TIME Low/High 7.65
1175.00

