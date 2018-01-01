TRF Ltd

Promoted by TISCO, ACC, Hewitt-Robbins (US) and General Electric (UK), TRFL, formerly known as Tata-Robins-Fraser, was incorporated in 1962. It services core industries like power, mining, coal, fertilisers, cement, ports, etc. Since its inception, TRFL has specialised in the manufacture of advanced systems for conveying, stacking, blending, reclaiming and processing of bulk raw materials. TRFL al...> More