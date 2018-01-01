TRF Ltd.
|BSE: 505854
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: TRF
|ISIN Code: INE391D01019
|BSE LIVE 14:32 | 12 Mar
|203.65
|
-1.55
(-0.76%)
|
OPEN
208.00
|
HIGH
209.55
|
LOW
203.65
|NSE LIVE 14:20 | 12 Mar
|204.55
|
-0.95
(-0.46%)
|
OPEN
206.85
|
HIGH
210.15
|
LOW
202.55
About TRF Ltd.
Promoted by TISCO, ACC, Hewitt-Robbins (US) and General Electric (UK), TRFL, formerly known as Tata-Robins-Fraser, was incorporated in 1962. It services core industries like power, mining, coal, fertilisers, cement, ports, etc. Since its inception, TRFL has specialised in the manufacture of advanced systems for conveying, stacking, blending, reclaiming and processing of bulk raw materials. TRFL al...> More
TRF Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|224
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|40.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|10 Jul 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-86.77
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-2.35
TRF Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|258.51
|221.44
|16.74
|Other Income
|4.28
|0.78
|448.72
|Total Income
|262.79
|222.22
|18.26
|Total Expenses
|266.07
|228.79
|16.29
|Operating Profit
|-3.28
|-6.57
|50.08
|Net Profit
|-23.7
|-24.46
|3.11
|Equity Capital
|11
|11
|-
TRF Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Eimco Elecon(I)
|435.50
|-1.91
|251.28
|DE Nora India
|443.00
|-2.06
|235.23
|Pitti Lamination
|85.50
|-1.38
|230.68
|TRF
|203.65
|-0.76
|224.02
|Veljan Denison
|980.00
|-0.41
|220.50
|Ador Fontech
|109.90
|-0.95
|192.32
|Revathi Equipmnt
|576.95
|1.77
|177.12
TRF Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
TRF Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.79%
|-6.64%
|0.09%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|-13.21%
|-11.85%
|-1.53%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|-15.92%
|-19.15%
|1.65%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|-7.47%
|-6.13%
|5.03%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|4.36%
|4.10%
|16.69%
|16.10%
|3 Year
|-42.19%
|-43.28%
|16.75%
|18.36%
TRF Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|203.65
|
|209.55
|Week Low/High
|196.00
|
|221.00
|Month Low/High
|196.00
|
|243.00
|YEAR Low/High
|188.00
|
|321.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.65
|
|1175.00
