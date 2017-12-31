JUST IN
Tribhuvan Housing Ltd.

BSE: 531703 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE884D01039
BSE 14:54 | 07 Aug Tribhuvan Housing Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tribhuvan Housing Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.21
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 955
52-Week high 0.25
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.21
Buy Qty 46.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Tribhuvan Housing Ltd.

Tribhuvan Housing Ltd

The Indore (M.P) based company, Tribhuvan Housing Limited came into existence in 1994. Promoted by Mr Shriram Goyal, Mr Hariram Goyal and Mr Ashok Agrawal. Presently, the company is chaired by Mr Shriram Goyal and managed by Mr Ashok Agrawal. It is involved in the construction and sale of residential and commercial buildings and development of farm houses. In order to expand its activities, in ...> More

Tribhuvan Housing Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] -3.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tribhuvan Housing Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.29 0.18 61.11
Other Income -
Total Income 0.29 0.18 61.11
Total Expenses 0.28 0.19 47.37
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 5.01 5.01 -
Tribhuvan Housing Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
East Buildtech 6.98 4.96 1.31
Vishvas Projects 4.51 -4.85 1.29
Quantum Build 0.89 -4.30 1.12
Tribhuvan Hsg. 0.21 5.00 1.05
Kyra Landscapes 0.19 0.00 1.04
Sashwat Technoc 31.30 4.86 0.97
Tribhuvan Housing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 10.04
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 68.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.01
Tribhuvan Housing Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 31.25% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Tribhuvan Housing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.21
0.21
Week Low/High 0.00
0.21
Month Low/High 0.00
0.21
YEAR Low/High 0.19
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.07
12.00

