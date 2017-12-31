Tribhuvan Housing Ltd.
|OPEN
|0.21
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|955
|52-Week high
|0.25
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.21
|Buy Qty
|46.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Tribhuvan Housing Ltd.
The Indore (M.P) based company, Tribhuvan Housing Limited came into existence in 1994. Promoted by Mr Shriram Goyal, Mr Hariram Goyal and Mr Ashok Agrawal. Presently, the company is chaired by Mr Shriram Goyal and managed by Mr Ashok Agrawal. It is involved in the construction and sale of residential and commercial buildings and development of farm houses. In order to expand its activities, in ...> More
Tribhuvan Housing Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.06
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-3.50
Tribhuvan Housing Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.29
|0.18
|61.11
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.29
|0.18
|61.11
|Total Expenses
|0.28
|0.19
|47.37
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|5.01
|5.01
|-
Tribhuvan Housing Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|East Buildtech
|6.98
|4.96
|1.31
|Vishvas Projects
|4.51
|-4.85
|1.29
|Quantum Build
|0.89
|-4.30
|1.12
|Tribhuvan Hsg.
|0.21
|5.00
|1.05
|Kyra Landscapes
|0.19
|0.00
|1.04
|Sashwat Technoc
|31.30
|4.86
|0.97
Tribhuvan Housing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tribhuvan Housing Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|31.25%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Tribhuvan Housing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.21
|
|0.21
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.21
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.21
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.07
|
|12.00
