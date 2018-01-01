JUST IN
Tricom Fruit Products Ltd.

BSE: 531716 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE843F01014
BSE 09:59 | 26 Feb 5.68 0.26
(4.80%)
OPEN

5.68

 HIGH

5.68

 LOW

5.68
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tricom Fruit Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Tricom Fruit Products Ltd.

Tricom Fruit Products Ltd

The company was incorporated on 20th January 1995. It has obtained the certificate for commencement on 16th March 1995 from registrar of companies, Gujarat.It is promoted by Shri Dinesh B Patadia, having 20 years of experience in Finance and all other relevant areas. The company is engaged in the business of Lease Finance, Hire Purchase, Bills Discounting, Investment Banking etc.The total cost

Tricom Fruit Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -28.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tricom Fruit Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.29 -
Total Income 0.29 -
Total Expenses 0.16 0.37 -56.76
Operating Profit -0.16 -0.08 -100
Net Profit -1.92 -2.11 9
Equity Capital 19.09 19.09 -
Tricom Fruit Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Paramount Cosmet 29.65 -4.97 14.41
KMG Milk 24.30 4.52 12.88
Hipolin 36.20 4.93 11.33
Tricom Fruit 5.68 4.80 10.84
Tarai Foods 5.60 -1.41 9.93
Apis India 17.70 1.72 9.75
Ador Multi Prod. 34.00 4.94 9.72
Tricom Fruit Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 12.61
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 58.06
Custodians 0.00
Other 29.33
Tricom Fruit Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 101.42% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Tricom Fruit Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.68
5.68
Week Low/High 0.00
5.68
Month Low/High 5.68
6.00
YEAR Low/High 2.21
6.00
All TIME Low/High 2.21
68.00

