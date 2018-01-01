You are here » Home
Tricom Fruit Products Ltd.
|BSE: 531716
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE843F01014
|
BSE
09:59 | 26 Feb
|
5.68
|
0.26
(4.80%)
|
OPEN
5.68
|
HIGH
5.68
|
LOW
5.68
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Tricom Fruit Products Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.68
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.42
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|5.73
|52-Week low
|2.21
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.68
|Sell Qty
|700.00
|OPEN
|5.68
|CLOSE
|5.42
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|5.73
|52-Week low
|2.21
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.68
|Sell Qty
|700.00
About Tricom Fruit Products Ltd.
Tricom Fruit Products Ltd
The company was incorporated on 20th January 1995. It has obtained the certificate for commencement on 16th March 1995 from registrar of companies, Gujarat.It is promoted by Shri Dinesh B Patadia, having 20 years of experience in Finance and all other relevant areas.
The company is engaged in the business of Lease Finance, Hire Purchase, Bills Discounting, Investment Banking etc.The total cost ...> More
Tricom Fruit Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Tricom Fruit Products Ltd - Financial Results
Tricom Fruit Products Ltd - Peer Group
Tricom Fruit Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tricom Fruit Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|101.42%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Tricom Fruit Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.68
|
|5.68
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.68
|Month Low/High
|5.68
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.21
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.21
|
|68.00
