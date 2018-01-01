Tricom India Ltd.
|BSE: 531675
|Sector: IT
|NSE: TRICOM
|ISIN Code: INE771B01032
|BSE 14:18 | 23 Mar
|Tricom India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 15:57 | 23 Mar
|Tricom India Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|0.77
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.81
|VOLUME
|2565
|52-Week high
|1.11
|52-Week low
|0.77
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.77
|Sell Qty
|161439.00
|OPEN
|0.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.50
|VOLUME
|1163187
|52-Week high
|1.10
|52-Week low
|0.45
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|0.77
|CLOSE
|0.81
|VOLUME
|2565
|52-Week high
|1.11
|52-Week low
|0.77
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.77
|Sell Qty
|161439.00
|OPEN
|0.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.50
|VOLUME
|1163187
|52-Week high
|1.10
|52-Week low
|0.45
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.10
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Tricom India Ltd.
Tricom India Ltd [Tricom Finance Ltd (TFL)], promoted by Mr W M Bhagat, Mr V Srinivas and Associates in 1992 with the aim of providing professional financial services to the Indian capital market is engaged in providing fund-based and fee based financial services to the corporate sectors and individual investors. Its activities also constitute equity trading, marketing of public issues and leasing...> More
Tricom India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Dec 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|5.58
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.14
Announcement
-
-
Statement of Investor Complaint under Reg. 13(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for Quarter ended D
-
-
-
Standalone Financial Results Limited Review Report for September 30 2016
-
Board Meeting Intimation for Results & Closure of Trading Window
Tricom India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2016
|Sep 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.46
|7.47
|-26.91
|Other Income
|4.04
|-
|Total Income
|5.46
|11.51
|-52.56
|Total Expenses
|3.79
|5.35
|-29.16
|Operating Profit
|1.67
|6.16
|-72.89
|Net Profit
|-2.55
|-1.18
|-116.1
|Equity Capital
|15.84
|15.84
|-
Tricom India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Triton Corp.
|0.34
|3.03
|6.80
|AcroPetal Tech.
|1.67
|-4.57
|6.49
|PFL Infotech
|8.37
|-4.99
|6.26
|Tricom India
|0.77
|-4.94
|6.10
|Infronics Sys.
|7.68
|-4.95
|6.09
|Luminaire Tech.
|0.20
|0.00
|5.88
|Ajel
|4.90
|3.38
|5.71
Tricom India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tricom India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-21.43%
|-47.37%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-30.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Tricom India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.77
|
|0.77
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.77
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.77
|YEAR Low/High
|0.77
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.19
|
|51.00
Quick Links for Tricom India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices