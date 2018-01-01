JUST IN
Tricom India Ltd.

BSE: 531675 Sector: IT
NSE: TRICOM ISIN Code: INE771B01032
BSE 14:18 | 23 Mar Tricom India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 15:57 | 23 Mar Tricom India Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 0.77
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.81
VOLUME 2565
52-Week high 1.11
52-Week low 0.77
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.77
Sell Qty 161439.00
About Tricom India Ltd.

Tricom India Ltd

Tricom India Ltd [Tricom Finance Ltd (TFL)], promoted by Mr W M Bhagat, Mr V Srinivas and Associates in 1992 with the aim of providing professional financial services to the Indian capital market is engaged in providing fund-based and fee based financial services to the corporate sectors and individual investors. Its activities also constitute equity trading, marketing of public issues and leasing...> More

Tricom India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Dec 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tricom India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2016 Sep 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 5.46 7.47 -26.91
Other Income 4.04 -
Total Income 5.46 11.51 -52.56
Total Expenses 3.79 5.35 -29.16
Operating Profit 1.67 6.16 -72.89
Net Profit -2.55 -1.18 -116.1
Equity Capital 15.84 15.84 -
Tricom India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Triton Corp. 0.34 3.03 6.80
AcroPetal Tech. 1.67 -4.57 6.49
PFL Infotech 8.37 -4.99 6.26
Tricom India 0.77 -4.94 6.10
Infronics Sys. 7.68 -4.95 6.09
Luminaire Tech. 0.20 0.00 5.88
Ajel 4.90 3.38 5.71
Tricom India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 7.74
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 60.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 31.74
Tricom India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -21.43% -47.37% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -30.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Tricom India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.77
0.77
Week Low/High 0.00
0.77
Month Low/High 0.00
0.77
YEAR Low/High 0.77
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.19
51.00

