Trident Tools Ltd.

BSE: 531972 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE179D01018
BSE 14:56 | 09 Mar 11.10 -0.55
(-4.72%)
OPEN

12.23

 HIGH

12.23

 LOW

11.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Trident Tools Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Trident Tools Ltd.

Trident Tools Ltd

Trident Tools Ltd was set up in 1982 with the name Magicut Tools Ltd.The company was established with the main objective of manufacturing quality cutting tools such as Tool Bits, Hacksaw and Bandsaw Blades. The company has since has gradually evolved into manufacturing a wide range of Hand Tool and Power Tool Accessories as well. Today, the company's portfolio includes Hole Saws, Hand Hacksaw B...> More

Trident Tools Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   3.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -28.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Trident Tools Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 2.84 -99.65
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.02 2.84 -99.3
Total Expenses 0.65 8.04 -91.92
Operating Profit -0.63 -5.2 87.88
Net Profit -1.46 -8.27 82.35
Equity Capital 14.04 14.04 -
Trident Tools Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dollex Inds. 4.45 9.34 15.91
Prism Medico 26.00 -3.70 15.76
Northlink Fiscal 30.00 0.33 15.75
Trident Tools 11.10 -4.72 15.58
SRU Steels 19.20 20.00 15.34
Regent Enterp. 4.48 0.22 14.99
Panache Innovat. 33.20 -4.60 14.57
Trident Tools Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 4.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.38
Trident Tools Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.27% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -19.27% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Trident Tools Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.10
12.23
Week Low/High 11.10
14.00
Month Low/High 11.10
14.00
YEAR Low/High 11.10
24.00
All TIME Low/High 9.90
79.00

