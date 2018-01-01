Trident Tools Ltd.
|BSE: 531972
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE179D01018
|BSE 14:56 | 09 Mar
|11.10
|
-0.55
(-4.72%)
|
OPEN
12.23
|
HIGH
12.23
|
LOW
11.10
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Trident Tools Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.23
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.65
|VOLUME
|175
|52-Week high
|23.80
|52-Week low
|11.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|11.10
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Trident Tools Ltd.
Trident Tools Ltd was set up in 1982 with the name Magicut Tools Ltd.The company was established with the main objective of manufacturing quality cutting tools such as Tool Bits, Hacksaw and Bandsaw Blades. The company has since has gradually evolved into manufacturing a wide range of Hand Tool and Power Tool Accessories as well. Today, the company's portfolio includes Hole Saws, Hand Hacksaw B...> More
Trident Tools Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|3.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-28.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.40
Revised Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Six Months Ended 30Th September
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2017
Trident Tools Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|2.84
|-99.65
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.02
|2.84
|-99.3
|Total Expenses
|0.65
|8.04
|-91.92
|Operating Profit
|-0.63
|-5.2
|87.88
|Net Profit
|-1.46
|-8.27
|82.35
|Equity Capital
|14.04
|14.04
|-
Trident Tools Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Dollex Inds.
|4.45
|9.34
|15.91
|Prism Medico
|26.00
|-3.70
|15.76
|Northlink Fiscal
|30.00
|0.33
|15.75
|Trident Tools
|11.10
|-4.72
|15.58
|SRU Steels
|19.20
|20.00
|15.34
|Regent Enterp.
|4.48
|0.22
|14.99
|Panache Innovat.
|33.20
|-4.60
|14.57
Trident Tools Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.27%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-19.27%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Trident Tools Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.10
|
|12.23
|Week Low/High
|11.10
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|11.10
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.10
|
|24.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.90
|
|79.00
