Tridev InfraEstates Ltd.
|BSE: 531568
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE723K01018
|
BSE
15:14 | 08 Mar
|
2.96
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
2.96
|
HIGH
2.96
|
LOW
2.96
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Tridev InfraEstates Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.96
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.96
|VOLUME
|901
|52-Week high
|5.59
|52-Week low
|1.56
|P/E
|14.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.96
|Sell Qty
|447.00
|OPEN
|2.96
|CLOSE
|2.96
|VOLUME
|901
|52-Week high
|5.59
|52-Week low
|1.56
|P/E
|14.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.96
|Sell Qty
|447.00
About Tridev InfraEstates Ltd.
Tridev InfraEstates Ltd
Ashutosh Paper Mills Ltd (APML), formerly Kailashpati Paper Mills Ltd, was incorporated in Nov.'88 as a public limited company and commenced its business in Nov.'88. The company has been promoted by Mr. Rajendra Kumar Agarwal, Rakesh Kumar Agarwal, Sanjay Kumar and Babu Ram Agarwal.
APML is in the business of trading of various varieties of paper and related products. Besides, it was also engag...
Tridev InfraEstates Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Tridev InfraEstates Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Tridev InfraEstates Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.05
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Total Income
|0.06
|0.01
|500
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.01
|300
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|
|-
|Net Profit
|0.01
|
|-
|Equity Capital
|6.53
|6.53
| -
Tridev InfraEstates Ltd - Peer Group
Tridev InfraEstates Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tridev InfraEstates Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Tridev InfraEstates Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.96
|
|2.96
|Week Low/High
|2.96
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.96
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.56
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.56
|
|195.00
Quick Links for Tridev InfraEstates: