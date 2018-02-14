JUST IN
Tridev InfraEstates Ltd.

BSE: 531568 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE723K01018
About Tridev InfraEstates Ltd.

Tridev InfraEstates Ltd

Ashutosh Paper Mills Ltd (APML), formerly Kailashpati Paper Mills Ltd, was incorporated in Nov.'88 as a public limited company and commenced its business in Nov.'88. The company has been promoted by Mr. Rajendra Kumar Agarwal, Rakesh Kumar Agarwal, Sanjay Kumar and Babu Ram Agarwal. APML is in the business of trading of various varieties of paper and related products. Besides, it was also engag...> More

Tridev InfraEstates Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.10
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tridev InfraEstates Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.05 -
Other Income 0.02 0.01 100
Total Income 0.06 0.01 500
Total Expenses 0.04 0.01 300
Operating Profit 0.02 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 6.53 6.53 -
Tridev InfraEstates Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Soma Papers 15.77 4.85 2.21
Sarda Papers 7.00 -3.45 2.18
Bio Green Papers 2.49 0.00 1.99
Tridev Infra. 2.96 0.00 1.93
Solid Containers 6.76 4.97 1.83
Danube Indust. 3.48 0.00 1.74
Simplex Papers 3.20 -1.54 0.96
Tridev InfraEstates Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 11.96
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 43.33
Tridev InfraEstates Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Tridev InfraEstates Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.96
2.96
Week Low/High 2.96
3.00
Month Low/High 2.96
3.00
YEAR Low/High 1.56
6.00
All TIME Low/High 1.56
195.00

