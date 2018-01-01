You are here » Home
Trigyn Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 517562
|Sector: IT
|NSE: TRIGYN
|ISIN Code: INE948A01012
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
129.05
|
-1.10
(-0.85%)
|
OPEN
131.05
|
HIGH
134.10
|
LOW
127.55
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
129.30
|
-1.15
(-0.88%)
|
OPEN
132.00
|
HIGH
133.90
|
LOW
127.10
About Trigyn Technologies Ltd.
Trigyn Technologies Ltd
Established by a group of software professionals in 1986, Trigyn Technologies Ltd (TTL), earlier known as Leading Edge Systems, a software house, started operations by providing turnkey software development and moved on to on-site software consultancy in 1988.The company designs and delivers information technology architecture that is customised for Finance,eBusiness,and Telecom across various use...> More
Trigyn Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Trigyn Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Trigyn Technologies Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|176.62
|170.06
|3.86
|Other Income
|-0.64
|0.42
|-252.38
|Total Income
|175.98
|170.48
|3.23
|Total Expenses
|161.2
|154.47
|4.36
|Operating Profit
|14.78
|16.01
|-7.68
|Net Profit
|9.96
|8.08
|23.27
|Equity Capital
|29.9
|29.74
| -
Trigyn Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Trigyn Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Trigyn Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.12%
|-11.92%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.29%
|-12.22%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-8.02%
|1.69%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|35.70%
|32.62%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|2.06%
|5.68%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|290.47%
|278.07%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Trigyn Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|127.55
|
|134.10
|Week Low/High
|127.55
|
|147.00
|Month Low/High
|127.55
|
|169.00
|YEAR Low/High
|87.65
|
|189.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.80
|
|3102.00
