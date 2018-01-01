JUST IN
Trigyn Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 517562 Sector: IT
NSE: TRIGYN ISIN Code: INE948A01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 129.05 -1.10
(-0.85%)
OPEN

131.05

 HIGH

134.10

 LOW

127.55
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 129.30 -1.15
(-0.88%)
OPEN

132.00

 HIGH

133.90

 LOW

127.10
OPEN 131.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 130.15
VOLUME 16305
52-Week high 189.45
52-Week low 87.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 386
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Trigyn Technologies Ltd.

Trigyn Technologies Ltd

Established by a group of software professionals in 1986, Trigyn Technologies Ltd (TTL), earlier known as Leading Edge Systems, a software house, started operations by providing turnkey software development and moved on to on-site software consultancy in 1988.The company designs and delivers information technology architecture that is customised for Finance,eBusiness,and Telecom across various use...> More

Trigyn Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   386
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 57.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Trigyn Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 176.62 170.06 3.86
Other Income -0.64 0.42 -252.38
Total Income 175.98 170.48 3.23
Total Expenses 161.2 154.47 4.36
Operating Profit 14.78 16.01 -7.68
Net Profit 9.96 8.08 23.27
Equity Capital 29.9 29.74 -
Trigyn Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Subex 8.34 1.46 468.71
R Systems Intl. 37.30 1.22 462.52
Moschip Semicon. 31.15 9.11 409.93
Trigyn Techno. 129.05 -0.85 385.86
Tanla Solutions 33.15 -0.90 372.61
63 Moons Tech. 79.70 -1.91 367.42
HOV Services 263.10 0.48 329.93
Trigyn Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.35
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 43.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.17
Trigyn Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.12% -11.92% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.29% -12.22% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -8.02% 1.69% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 35.70% 32.62% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 2.06% 5.68% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 290.47% 278.07% 17.24% 19.02%

Trigyn Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 127.55
134.10
Week Low/High 127.55
147.00
Month Low/High 127.55
169.00
YEAR Low/High 87.65
189.00
All TIME Low/High 5.80
3102.00

