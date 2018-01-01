Trijal Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531658
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE454E01013
|BSE 09:32 | 12 Feb
|1.83
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.83
|
HIGH
1.83
|
LOW
1.83
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Trijal Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.83
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.83
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|2.17
|52-Week low
|1.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.83
|Sell Qty
|36.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Trijal Industries Ltd.
Trijal Industries Ltd, has acquired the business of NEI Technologies Pvt Ltd. The necessary approvals are pending to be obtained....> More
Trijal Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.34
Announcement
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31-12-2017
-
-
Notice Of Board Meeting As Per Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 For Approval Of Un-Aud
-
Investor Complaints / Grievances Redressal Mechanism For The Quarter Ended December 30 2017 Under Re
-
-
Trijal Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.03
|-
|Other Income
|0.08
|-
|Total Income
|0.03
|0.08
|-62.5
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|0.06
|-66.67
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.06
|-66.67
|Equity Capital
|5.02
|5.02
|-
Trijal Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sunitee Chem.
|0.20
|0.00
|1.04
|Cistro Telelink
|0.20
|0.00
|1.03
|Aashee Infotech
|2.55
|-0.39
|0.95
|Kohinoor Techno
|2.20
|4.76
|0.92
|Euro Asia
|5.89
|4.99
|0.92
|Trijal Inds.
|1.83
|0.00
|0.92
|Meuse Kara
|1.00
|-4.76
|0.86
Trijal Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Trijal Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Trijal Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.83
|
|1.83
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.83
|Month Low/High
|1.83
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.20
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|23.00
