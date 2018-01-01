JUST IN
Trijal Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531658 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE454E01013
BSE 09:32 | 12 Feb 1.83 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.83

 HIGH

1.83

 LOW

1.83
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Trijal Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.83
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.83
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 2.17
52-Week low 1.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.83
Sell Qty 36.00
OPEN 1.83
CLOSE 1.83
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 2.17
52-Week low 1.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.83
Sell Qty 36.00

About Trijal Industries Ltd.

Trijal Industries Ltd

Trijal Industries Ltd, has acquired the business of NEI Technologies Pvt Ltd. The necessary approvals are pending to be obtained....> More

Trijal Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Trijal Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.03 -
Other Income 0.08 -
Total Income 0.03 0.08 -62.5
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit 0.02 0.06 -66.67
Net Profit 0.02 0.06 -66.67
Equity Capital 5.02 5.02 -
Trijal Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sunitee Chem. 0.20 0.00 1.04
Cistro Telelink 0.20 0.00 1.03
Aashee Infotech 2.55 -0.39 0.95
Kohinoor Techno 2.20 4.76 0.92
Euro Asia 5.89 4.99 0.92
Trijal Inds. 1.83 0.00 0.92
Meuse Kara 1.00 -4.76 0.86
Trijal Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 20.88
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 68.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.45
Trijal Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Trijal Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.83
1.83
Week Low/High 0.00
1.83
Month Low/High 1.83
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.20
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
23.00

