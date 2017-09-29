JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Trilogic Digital Media Ltd

Trilogic Digital Media Ltd.

BSE: 531712 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE532D01018
BSE 14:06 | 09 Mar 0.88 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.88

 HIGH

0.88

 LOW

0.88
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Trilogic Digital Media Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.88
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.88
VOLUME 10000
52-Week high 5.15
52-Week low 0.81
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.88
CLOSE 0.88
VOLUME 10000
52-Week high 5.15
52-Week low 0.81
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Trilogic Digital Media Ltd.

Trilogic Digital Media Ltd

Rabha Plastics (RPL) was incorporated as a public limited company on 18 Apr.'94 at Jaipur. It was promoted by Ramesh J Saboo, Rajendra J Saboo and Bharat V Gada. The company, engaged in the manufacture of HDPE bottles, jars, containers, and injection moulded items such as crates, drums, etc, set up a plant at Jaipur, with an installed capacity of 440 tpa. Commercial production commenced in Aug.'95...> More

Trilogic Digital Media Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -3.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Trilogic Digital Media Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.13 -
Other Income -
Total Income 7.13 -
Total Expenses 0.63 6.83 -90.78
Operating Profit -0.63 0.3 -310
Net Profit -0.9 0.03 -3100
Equity Capital 23.68 23.68 -
> More on Trilogic Digital Media Ltd Financials Results

Trilogic Digital Media Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Koffee Break 0.19 0.00 2.47
Hathway Bhawani 2.86 -4.67 2.32
Gradiente Info. 1.00 4.17 2.29
Trilogic Digital 0.88 0.00 2.08
Vision Corpn. 0.98 3.16 1.96
Cinerad Communic 3.61 -5.00 1.88
Eduexel Infot. 2.20 4.76 1.86
> More on Trilogic Digital Media Ltd Peer Group

Trilogic Digital Media Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 15.23
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 56.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.80
> More on Trilogic Digital Media Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Trilogic Digital Media Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.12% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -6.38% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -77.72% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -94.43% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Trilogic Digital Media Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.88
0.88
Week Low/High 0.88
1.00
Month Low/High 0.88
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.81
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
44.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Trilogic Digital Media: