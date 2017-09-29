Trilogic Digital Media Ltd

Rabha Plastics (RPL) was incorporated as a public limited company on 18 Apr.'94 at Jaipur. It was promoted by Ramesh J Saboo, Rajendra J Saboo and Bharat V Gada. The company, engaged in the manufacture of HDPE bottles, jars, containers, and injection moulded items such as crates, drums, etc, set up a plant at Jaipur, with an installed capacity of 440 tpa. Commercial production commenced in Aug.'95...> More