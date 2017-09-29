You are here » Home
Trilogic Digital Media Ltd.
|BSE: 531712
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE532D01018
|
BSE
14:06 | 09 Mar
|
0.88
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.88
|
HIGH
0.88
|
LOW
0.88
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Trilogic Digital Media Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.88
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.88
|VOLUME
|10000
|52-Week high
|5.15
|52-Week low
|0.81
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|0.88
|CLOSE
|0.88
|VOLUME
|10000
|52-Week high
|5.15
|52-Week low
|0.81
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Trilogic Digital Media Ltd.
Trilogic Digital Media Ltd
Rabha Plastics (RPL) was incorporated as a public limited company on 18 Apr.'94 at Jaipur. It was promoted by Ramesh J Saboo, Rajendra J Saboo and Bharat V Gada. The company, engaged in the manufacture of HDPE bottles, jars, containers, and injection moulded items such as crates, drums, etc, set up a plant at Jaipur, with an installed capacity of 440 tpa. Commercial production commenced in Aug.'95...> More
Trilogic Digital Media Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Trilogic Digital Media Ltd - Financial Results
Trilogic Digital Media Ltd - Peer Group
Trilogic Digital Media Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Trilogic Digital Media Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.12%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-6.38%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-77.72%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-94.43%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Trilogic Digital Media Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.88
|
|0.88
|Week Low/High
|0.88
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.88
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.81
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|44.00
Quick Links for Trilogic Digital Media: