Trinity League India Ltd.

BSE: 531846 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 09:49 | 06 Oct Trinity League India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Trinity League India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.69
CLOSE 5.42
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 5.69
52-Week low 5.69
P/E 569.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 5.69
Buy Qty 300.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Trinity League India Ltd.

Trinity League India Ltd

Engaged in the manufacture of homoeopathic medicines, health care products and herbal hair care products, Dr Wellmans Homoeopathic Laboratory was incorporated as a private limited company in 1988 and became a public limited company in Feb.'95. It was promoted by Gurmeet Singh Dhingra. The company's manufacturing facilities are located at its two units in Delhi. In 1995-96, the company embarked

Trinity League India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 569.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Trinity League India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.2 -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.21 -
Total Expenses 0.05 0.07 -28.57
Operating Profit 0.16 -0.07 328.57
Net Profit 0.15 -0.08 287.5
Equity Capital 5.07 5.07 -
Trinity League India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Surya Pharma. 0.16 -5.88 3.24
Rekvina Labs 5.23 -4.91 3.15
Desh Rakshak 6.78 -4.91 3.01
Trinity League 5.69 4.98 2.88
Ganga Pharma. 6.50 -2.26 2.64
Bacil Pharma 3.82 4.95 2.25
Venmax Drugs 4.21 1.94 2.21
Trinity League India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.62
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.88
Trinity League India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Trinity League India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.69
5.69
Week Low/High 0.00
5.69
Month Low/High 0.00
5.69
YEAR Low/High 5.69
6.00
All TIME Low/High 1.60
17.00

