Trinity League India Ltd.
|BSE: 531846
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|
BSE
09:49 | 06 Oct
|
Trinity League India Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Trinity League India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.69
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.42
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|5.69
|52-Week low
|5.69
|P/E
|569.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|5.69
|Buy Qty
|300.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|5.69
|CLOSE
|5.42
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|5.69
|52-Week low
|5.69
|P/E
|569.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|5.69
|Buy Qty
|300.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Trinity League India Ltd.
Trinity League India Ltd
Engaged in the manufacture of homoeopathic medicines, health care products and herbal hair care products, Dr Wellmans Homoeopathic Laboratory was incorporated as a private limited company in 1988 and became a public limited company in Feb.'95. It was promoted by Gurmeet Singh Dhingra.
The company's manufacturing facilities are located at its two units in Delhi. In 1995-96, the company embarked ...> More
Trinity League India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Trinity League India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Trinity League India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.2
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.21
|
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.07
|-28.57
|Operating Profit
|0.16
|-0.07
|328.57
|Net Profit
|0.15
|-0.08
|287.5
|Equity Capital
|5.07
|5.07
| -
Trinity League India Ltd - Peer Group
Trinity League India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Trinity League India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Trinity League India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.69
|
|5.69
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.69
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.69
|YEAR Low/High
|5.69
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.60
|
|17.00
