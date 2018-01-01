JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Trinity Tradelink Ltd

Trinity Tradelink Ltd.

BSE: 512417 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE567D01022
BSE LIVE 11:21 | 12 Mar 0.49 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.49

 HIGH

0.49

 LOW

0.49
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Trinity Tradelink Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.49
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.49
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 0.50
52-Week low 0.49
P/E 49.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.49
Sell Qty 61498.00
OPEN 0.49
CLOSE 0.49
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 0.50
52-Week low 0.49
P/E 49.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.49
Sell Qty 61498.00

About Trinity Tradelink Ltd.

Trinity Tradelink Ltd

Omnitech Petroleum Limited (formerly known as Sharp Trading & Finance Limited) was incorporated on March 30, 1985 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 under Registrar of Companies, Mumbai for carrying on business of general trading and financial activities. In the Year 2010, the Company witnessed change in Management and Control as a result of substantial acquisition of the Company b...> More

Trinity Tradelink Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 49.00
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   0.30
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.41
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Trinity Tradelink Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.52 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.52 -
Total Expenses 0.18 0.8 -77.5
Operating Profit -0.18 -0.27 33.33
Net Profit -0.39 -0.43 9.3
Equity Capital 26.26 26.26 -
> More on Trinity Tradelink Ltd Financials Results

Trinity Tradelink Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Alexander Stamps 18.00 -3.49 12.96
Kabsons Inds. 7.42 -4.87 12.96
Kalpa Commer. 12.60 0.00 12.92
Trinity Tradeli. 0.49 0.00 12.87
Vaksons Automob. 19.45 1.04 12.80
Tai Inds. 20.50 -0.24 12.30
Ozone World 30.40 -2.88 11.25
> More on Trinity Tradelink Ltd Peer Group

Trinity Tradelink Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.28
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 29.03
> More on Trinity Tradelink Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Trinity Tradelink Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.59% -0.37%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.03% -0.33%
3 Month 0.00% NA 2.16% 1.50%
6 Month NA NA 5.56% 4.88%
1 Year 0.00% NA 17.27% 16.72%
3 Year -98.70% NA 17.34% 18.99%

Trinity Tradelink Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.49
0.49
Week Low/High 0.49
0.00
Month Low/High 0.49
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.49
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.49
110.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Trinity Tradelink: