Trinity Tradelink Ltd.
|BSE: 512417
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE567D01022
|BSE LIVE 11:21 | 12 Mar
|0.49
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.49
|
HIGH
0.49
|
LOW
0.49
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Trinity Tradelink Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.49
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.49
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|0.50
|52-Week low
|0.49
|P/E
|49.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.49
|Sell Qty
|61498.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|49.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Trinity Tradelink Ltd.
Omnitech Petroleum Limited (formerly known as Sharp Trading & Finance Limited) was incorporated on March 30, 1985 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 under Registrar of Companies, Mumbai for carrying on business of general trading and financial activities. In the Year 2010, the Company witnessed change in Management and Control as a result of substantial acquisition of the Company b...
Trinity Tradelink Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|49.00
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|0.30
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.41
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.49
Announcement
-
-
Investor Grievance Report For The Quarter Ended September 2017
-
-
-
-
Trinity Tradelink Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.52
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.52
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.18
|0.8
|-77.5
|Operating Profit
|-0.18
|-0.27
|33.33
|Net Profit
|-0.39
|-0.43
|9.3
|Equity Capital
|26.26
|26.26
|-
Trinity Tradelink Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Alexander Stamps
|18.00
|-3.49
|12.96
|Kabsons Inds.
|7.42
|-4.87
|12.96
|Kalpa Commer.
|12.60
|0.00
|12.92
|Trinity Tradeli.
|0.49
|0.00
|12.87
|Vaksons Automob.
|19.45
|1.04
|12.80
|Tai Inds.
|20.50
|-0.24
|12.30
|Ozone World
|30.40
|-2.88
|11.25
Trinity Tradelink Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Trinity Tradelink Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.59%
|-0.37%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.03%
|-0.33%
|3 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|2.16%
|1.50%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.56%
|4.88%
|1 Year
|0.00%
|NA
|17.27%
|16.72%
|3 Year
|-98.70%
|NA
|17.34%
|18.99%
Trinity Tradelink Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.49
|
|0.49
|Week Low/High
|0.49
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.49
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.49
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.49
|
|110.00
